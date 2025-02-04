Uzodimma Names Seven New Special Advisers

The Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of seven new Special Advisers (SA) in a move to strengthen his administration.
The new appointees are:
..Chinasa Nwaneri – SA, Monitoring and Compliance
..Steve Asimobi – SA, Strategy and Communication
..Emeka Iheanacho – SA, Development Centre and Coordination
..Perry Opara – SA, Political
..Rejoice Ndudinachi – SA, Aviation
..Willie Okoliegwo – SA, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
..Charles Ijezie – SA, Rural Mobilisation
The appointment of the Special Advisers takes immediate effect.