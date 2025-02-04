Uzodimma Names Seven New Special Advisers

The Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of seven new Special Advisers (SA) in a move to strengthen his administration.

The new appointees are:

..Chinasa Nwaneri – SA, Monitoring and Compliance

..Steve Asimobi – SA, Strategy and Communication

..Emeka Iheanacho – SA, Development Centre and Coordination

..Perry Opara – SA, Political

..Rejoice Ndudinachi – SA, Aviation

..Willie Okoliegwo – SA, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

..Charles Ijezie – SA, Rural Mobilisation

The appointment of the Special Advisers takes immediate effect.