Chris Okewulonu Extols Uzodinma For Good Goverance At Okigwe Stakeholders Meeting 

Imo State Governor,Senator Hope Uzodinma has been extolled for numerous visible infrastructural development across the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State in general and Okigwe zone in Particular.

Former Secretary to the Government of Imo State,(SSG) Chief Chris Okewulonu gave the commendation last Saturday (01/02/25) while addressing stakeholders of Okigwe Zone during a meeting at Chief Tony Chukwu’s Country home, Umueze 1, Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

Chief Okewulonu who expressed joy with the gathering of “who-is- who” in Okigwe zone across political divide,stressed that the entire people of Okigwe zone has come together to unite themselves and speak with one voice in all that concern them in the affairs of Okigwe zone and Imo State respectively.

Ebekuodike Obowo who is a seasoned administrator pointed out that he joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) owing to the good performance of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo State and Okigwe Zone in the last five years,especially in the area of infrastructural development

Barr Okewulonu who noted that the people of Okigwe zone has benefited alot in Governor Hope Uzodinma’s led administration in Imo State and enjoined them to continue to support him towards attracting more good things to the zone and her people.

Earlier in his remark, the converter of the meeting and Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SGI) Chief Cosmos Iwu told the stakeholders of Okigwe zone that the meeting was not a political meeting, but that of stakeholders across Okigwe Zone towards ensure peace,unity and progress of Okigwe zone.

The Imo State scribe maintained that there is the need for the meeting so that the stakeholders of Okigwe zone can speak with one voice and emphasized that Okigwe zone has benefited alot from Governor Uzodinma led government and should be supported by Okigwe people at all times.

In their individual contributions, the Senator representing Okigwe Zone,Senator Patrick Ndubueze, the Member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency,Hon Chike Okafor,, Member representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency,Hon Miriam Onuoha, Speaker Imo State House of Assembly,Rt.Hon.Chike Olemgbe, Prof. Nnamdi Obialeri commended the convener of the meeting and the leaders of Okigwe Zone for bringing the stakeholders together aimed at moving the zone forward while appealing to the people of the zone to continue their support to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

A front line traditional Ruler in Imo State ,HRM, Eze Oliver Ohanwe and Bishop Godson Ukanwa of the Anglican Diocese of Isi Mbano among others also commended the Governor for what he has done and the ones he will do for Okigwe people and enjoined the people of the zone to love themselves more and ensure that they always speak with one voice towards actualizing what is due for them in Imo State for the overall interest of Okigwe zone.

The stakeholders meeting attracted political,Religious leaders, Traditional Rulers, industrist,Community Leaders including the Youths across the Six LGAs of Okigwe Zone.

Highlight of the meeting among others was a vote of confidence passed on Governor Hope Uzodinma by stakeholders of Okigwe Zone for developing Okigwe zone more than he met it.

Chris Okewulonu new media Centre.