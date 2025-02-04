Nobody From Owerri Zone Should Attack His Excellency Our Governor, He Needs Our Support ~ Charlvon Urges OZOPOLF Members Worldwide

…..Doles Out 10million Naira For Transportation

The first meeting of the Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum (OZOPOLF) Worldwide in 2025 was held at the residence of the National Leader as the host Prince Charls Amadi.

The meeting had people from the nine local Governments that made up the Owerri zone, coming from various wards led by their Local Government coordinators and leaders numbering over 2,000.

Each local government sat in their canopies and were duly accredited.

The meeting began with praises and dance in thanksgiving to God for bringing the members into the new year 2025.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd, the National Secretary General Of OZOPOLF and the newly appointed Chairman of IROMA Board, Bar. Kingsley Ononuju Ekwedashike gave the progress report of the group in the last year which includes;

Inauguration of some countries in Europe and America .

Setting up of Local Government coordinators and Ward coordinators.

Setting up of Local Government women leaders and younger ladies’s group OZOPOLF Ladies Vanguard

Successful registration of the group and account opening

Inauguration of Patrons

Dinner with Diasporans who came in for the yuletide

Etc.

The National Leader Prince Charls Amadi who received an arousing welcome from the crowd took the stage to thank God for a successful transition from 2024 into 2025, the ever cheerful leader expressed satisfaction with the mobilization and urged the members to do more in all activities of the group.

Prince Charls Amadi who has never hidden his support and love for His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma and his administration pleaded with the people of Owerri zone extraction not to join those criticizing the Governor and casting aspersions and vituperation on his administration without verification.

He took his time to explain some policies of the Governor and how he is gradually meeting up with them especially with the Inauguration of various Boards to further bring his administration to the grassroots.

Prince Charls Amadi who re-echoed it for the umpteenth time that he is not interested in the Governorship position come 2027 for those who haven’t heard it, he said he is making all the sacrifices and single-handedly financing the group is for the general interest of the zone and that anybody the Governor picks from Owerri zone becomes the candidate of OZOPOLF, let no one deceives anybody about his interest.

Still speaking, told the Local Government coordinators to go back and prepare their people for the visit of the National Leadership which will commence between February and early March in preparation for the Eziama declaration in March which will have over 5,000 people from various LGAs and wards in Owerri and our sister zones, Orlu and Okigwe with each Ward having 4 buses for mobilization.

He concluded by saying that he is not tired of funding the group and promised to do more for the benefit of the zone.

Other leaders in no particular order who took time to make remarks include;

Prince Marcon Nlemigbo

Deputy National Leader, Chief Chidi Ibe

Chief Agugbo

Hon. Eddie Obinna

Hon. Nnawuihe

Hon. Chief Mrs Ugochi Nnanna

Rt. Hon. Justice Nzeh

Hon. Ray Emeana

Hon. Alozie (Home Base)etc

All pointing to continuous engagement and interfacing especially with various political parties, critical stakeholders from Orlu and Okigwe zones and the need for peaceful resolution and coordination of groups and organizations in Owerri Zone.

The meeting for the first time was streamed live on all social media having over 500 supporters in Diaspora viewing the proceedings.

The meeting came to a close with lots to eat, drink and exchange of pleasantries.

_Don Martyn L.O Nwosu_

OZOPOLF MEDIA DIRECTORATE