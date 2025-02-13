2027 Election: Actor Okonkwo Wants Tinubu, Obi, Atiku To Stay Away From Presidency

A former member of the Labour Party, LP, Kenneth Okonkwo has urged President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside from contesting for the presidential seat in the 2027 election.

The Nollywood actor-turned politician was a former spokesman of the LP presidential campaign team in the 2023 general election, working alongside Obi who flew the party’s flag in that poll.

However, after two years, Okonkwo has backtracked from his support for Obi, asking the LP chieftain, Atiku and Tinubu to step aside for other candidates in Nigeria’s next round of elections.

He stated this on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

On whether he still wants the trio to give way for other candidates in the next general election, he said, “I said it and I maintain it because in Nigeria, people will not give you their mandate and you treat it with levity.

“You must do everything decisively to secure it. Unfortunately, nature has bestowed on us the duty that in Nigeria, you will not only win an election, but you have to fight for your mandate.”

He further stated that though he worked with Obi in the 2023 election, that is now in the past.

He said whatever happened in 2023 should stay in 2023, ruling out backing the former Anambra State governor in the next round of general polls in Nigeria.

Recall that Okonkwo, on Tuesday officially resigned from the party, saying his resignation from the party will take effect from February 25, 2025.

He cited internal rambles in the Labour Party as the reason he dumped the party, adding that he resigned on principle.

The former member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ruled out returning to the ruling party.

He also accused the ruling party of failing to address the country’s challenges.

“I resigned [to leave APC] on principle,” Okonkwo insisted but gave only one condition to return to the party.

“Let me tell you, I will be the first person to admit if the APC changes today and is doing well for Nigeria,” he said.