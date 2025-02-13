Trouble Looms In Imo, As Land Grabbers Destroy Owerri Master Plan, Encroach Into Railway Line Design 

By Okey Alozie

Concerned Imo people have expressed worry over the constant encroachment into Government lands and the destruction of the state developmental plan by land grabbers and fraudsters.

Reports suggest, Railwayline running from Aba, Owerri to Onitsha to be among the development plans that were taken forcefully by the land grabbers through encroachment and illegal acquisition of land.

It was also reported that because of this issue of land grabbing and distruction of the master plan , federal government establishments in Owerri may be forced to move out to elsewhere including the proposed construction of railwayline.

Some top officials of Imo state housing co-operation and government appointees of various establishments were recently removed because of alleged fraudulent activities , but right now as we gathered , the worst have started happening both at the high and low places of the civil service.

Further information revealed that when imo state plan was designed, provision for railway terminal from Aba , Owerri to onitsha was made the terminal from Owerri is at industrial layout customarily owned by umuguma and irete people . Recently that particular area was said to have been parcilated by some agents suspected to be working with Imo housing corporation.

The land in question have been brushed , parcilated , designed and allocated to people, the allocations are said to be done by Imo housing cooperation.

This particular action according to many is against the Presidency directive adding that, the railway line construction should commence soonest so that the southeast should not be crying about marginalisation.

Our source revealed that other states in the south east have kept their corridors open for the construction of the rail line.

Concerned Imolites have advised the governor of Imo state Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to stop the activities of land grabbers and make sure that the construction of our railway line is not abandoned , because of fraudulent activities and encroachment.

Imolites are also demanding that the governor should set up a panel that will prob the activities of the housing corporation and sister establishments.