Man Petitions Imo Police Over Extortion By  Men On Fake Police Uniform In Owerri 

The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, has been drawn in a heart wrenching petition from FID Asika Ilobi & Co, under the instruction of their Client, Chief Barry E.C Nwigwe.

The petition borders on the alleged harassment, ill treatment and extortion of eighty thousand naira (#80,000) from Nwigwe’s son, Mr. Ikemefuna Emmanuel Nwigwe by unknown men adorned in Police uniforms.

Copy of the petition obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper dated February 10, 2025, with a bold headline,

“PETITION AGAINST UNKNOWN PERSONS NUMBERING ABOUT FIVE (5) DRESSED IN POLICE UNIFORM, UNLAWFULLY AND FORCIBLY EXTORTING MONEY RANDOMLY AT GUN POINT, FORCIBLY EXTORTED THE SUM OF EIGHTY THOUSAND NAIRA (N80,000.00) FROM MR. IKEMEFUNA EMMANUEL NWIGWE, OPERATING WITH A TINTED VEHICLE WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER-IMO KWE 645 SA.

APPEAL FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION”.

“We are Solicitors and Advocates of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and our services have been retained by Chief Barry EC. Nwigwe, the biological father of Mr. Ikemefuna Emmanuel Nwigwe, whom we shall hereinafter refer to as our client, and upon whose instruction, we write to you.

“It is our instruction that on the 8th day of February, 2025, at about 8:00am, our client’s son, Mr. Ikemefuna Emmanuel Nwigwe was running family errands as instructed by his father, when unknown persons numbering about five (5) and dressed in black out fit and brandishing dangerous weapons and heavily armed with AK47 accosted our client’s son, around Akwakuma roundabout, and forcibly dragged him into their vehicle, which was heavily tinted with registration number -IMO KWE 645 SA, and started torturing our client’s son, threatening that they will shoot him if he doesn’t transfer all the monies in his bank account to them, as our client’s son attempted to explain to them that he was only a student running family errands, they got infuriated and two of them held him by his balls and penis, and twisting and squeezing the same, thereby causing unbearable pain and trauma, in that ensuing drama, our client’s son admitted having about Eighty Thousand Naira (#80,000.00) in his Opay Account Number 91380440124-Nwigwe Ikemefuna Emmanuel, pursuant to which they drove him in handcuffs to a POS location along MCC Road and ordered our client’s son to transfer the sum of Eighty Thousand Naira (80,000.00) to a POS agent, who thereafter handed over the amount to them, after which they drove to Orji flyover and dropped off our client’s son with an instruction that he should run for his life without looking back, it was at the point of running away for his dear life that our client’s son looked at the vehicle plate number crammed the number as-IMO KWE 645 SA.

“Our client is a person disposed to the due process of the law, and has instructed us to petition your good office to investigate this act of illegality and unlawful extortion at gun point without any lawful justification so that whoever that may be implicated thereby, may be prosecuted and brought to book”.