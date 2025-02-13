Quality Representation: Hon. Chief Dr Uba James Esile Sets Education Standard In Onuimo 

The educational promotion tactics of the lawmaker representing Onuimo State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chief Uba James Esile has been described as an aggressive one aimed at defeating the backward syndrome in the area.

A frontline member of the All Progressives Congress, APC Ordinand Prince Bright Ekwebelem who made this assessment while exchanging views with newsmen in Owerri said the education backwardness is gradually being defeated through the conscious and pragmatic efforts of the lawmaker.

He insisted that the moral of the people were at its lowest ebb with many losing hope that Onuimo which once asserted herself as one of the educationally advantaged area could rise again from the labyrinth of the setback before the Lawmaker emerged on the scene with a well thought out program.

“I want to say without fear of contradiction that the people of Onuimo are very happy with how far Hon. James Esile has impacted on them. Go and verify from them and you will learn how the current lawmaker has changed things.

” This is the first time that Onuimo is seeing an individual sponsoring students in Waec and Jamb consistently without fail. It may interest you to know that he embarked on this journey long before he contested the Imo State House of Assembly seat. So primarily he didn’t do it because he was running for office.”

“For the first time since I can remember there is cohesion and synergy between the people and their representative. There is hardly any community you visit in Onuimo today where the people will not have excellent things to say about their lawmaker.

“People have started interacting with government, people have started expressing joy and having faith again that things will be better because the sponsorship program of the Lawmaker is impacting positively on them.

Ordinand Ekwebelem popularly called Brightman Fada Fada said Hon Uba James Esile who is the founder of Fresh Air Movement in Imo State , has reunited and reignited confidence in governance, adding that Onuimo people have expressed a lot of faith in the ability of the lawmaker to do things differently if afforded a higher office.