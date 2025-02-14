Imo Born Ondo Ex First Lady, Akeredolu Reveals, ‘I Wouldn’t Be Widow If My Late Husband Had Listened To Me’

Former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said that she would not have been a widow if the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had listened to her.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu stated this in an exclusive interview with StarNews Publisher, Olumide Akinrinlola, published on Thursday.

Diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago, the former Ondo First Lady said her decision to seek medical care rather than relying on spiritual healers was a crucial step in her recovery.

Her husband Akeredolu died from prostate cancer on December 23, 2023.

According to Betty, Akeredolu was religious but she was “wired differently” and has no apologies for it.

Asked if she disapproved of prayers and rejected spiritual assistance during Akeredolu’s battle with cancer, she said: “What came out of their mountain climbing, ‘blessed’ handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons?

“If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow.”

On the state’s governance, Anyanwu-Akeredolu described her husband’s successor Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration as “rudderless”.

On the allegation that Aiyedatiwa’s finance commissioner was the one running the government, Betty Akeredolu said, “No comments.

“However, it’s worth noting that this same commissioner was sacked from her position during Aketi’s first administration.

“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky brought her back. We are watching.”

Also, the former first lady confirmed she would be pursuing her senatorial ambition.