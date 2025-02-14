‘It’s Mistake’ — MTN Nigeria Reverses 200% Data Bundle Tariff Hike

Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, MTN, has reversed its 15G data plan 200 percent tariff hike.

The company disclosed this in a statement through its official X account on Thursday.

Recall that on Tuesday, MTN commenced implementation of a 200 percent tariff hike for the 15G data bundle alongside other data plans.

The hike had contravened the 50 percent telecom tariff hike approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Meanwhile, in an update on Thursday, the firm apologised to Nigerians for the 15G data tariff hike.

“To our 15G digital bundle lovers, you dey vex. We know.

“We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200 percent increase on your favourite digital bundle.

“We could share several reasons and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story. We don cast.

“We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.

“In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much,” the statement reads.

Recall that MTN Nigeria kicked off the implementation of 50 percent tariff hike on Tuesday.

However, in a move against the hike, Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday called on its members and Nigerians to boycott the services of telcos as a protest against the tariff hike.