HEZEKIAH UNIVERSITY ON THE MOVE AGAIN

By Innocent Osuoha.

The 2025 Online quiz Championship organized by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management(CIPM), Nigeria, for Universities in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria has ended with Hezekiah University, Umudi, Nkwerre, Imo State clinching the third position.

Hezekiah University, after the zonal elimination series qualified among Universities to represent the South East zone.

Announcing the results after the competition, the CEO/Registrar, CIPM, Miss Toyin Taiwo, congratulated all the zonal champions adding that she was delighted at the trends of the championship from the beginning to the end.

According to her, ” it was worth the while that Students be exposed through such competitions as such prepares them for the labour market. Many Universities participated but only few made it to the finals”, she concluded.

According to the overall performance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-iwoye, Ogun State representing South West zone came first.

Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, representing South South zone took the second position.

Hezekiah University Umudi Nkwerre Imo State, representing South East clinched the third position.

Sule Lamido University, Kaffin Hausa from North West zone finished fourth.

The fifth position went to Madibo Adama University of Technology from the North East zone.

Nasarawa State University, Keffi, representing North Central zone, took the sixth place.

The triumvirates that represented Hezekiah University, Nkwerre, Umudi, Imo State were Mr Jasper Isingwo, Miss Sonia Adaugo Agocha and Angel Adaugo Osita.