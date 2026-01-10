Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Alumni of Ifakala Community Secondary School Marks 40th Anniversary as Ihedioha Commissions Water Project.

By Nkama Chioma

Ifakala Community came alive with colours and excitement as old students of Ifakala Community Secondary School gathered to celebrate the school’s 40th Alumni Anniversary, an event filled with nostalgia, joy, and renewed commitment to the growth of their alma mater.

The celebration attracted prominent personalities, traditional rulers, and community leaders, with the former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Omenkeahuruanya, gracing the occasion as Special Guest of Honour.

The community was agog as Ihedioha officially commissioned a water project executed by the alumni for the benefit of the school and the host community.

He was warmly received by the traditional ruler of Ifakala Community, Eze Mike Ekeruo (Eze Riohamma II), members of the Eze’s cabinet, Chief C. J. Opurum, President of Ogbako Ifakala and Nkalu Community, alongside other notable dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha commended the old students for their collective efforts to ensure that their alma mater does not go moribund. He noted that the level of infrastructural decay in public schools remains a serious concern and prayed that God would continue to provide resources to well-meaning individuals to support educational development.

He encouraged the alumni to sustain their efforts and work collaboratively with the present government to attract further attention and intervention to the school. While commissioning the water project, Ihedioha expressed optimism that it would significantly serve the students, staff, and the entire Ifakala Community.

In his remarks, Eze Sir Steve Dike (Eze Udo I of Igondu Ikotun LCDA, Lagos), Life Patron of the citadel of learning, expressed delight that his numerous efforts towards giving the school a facelift have begun to yield positive results.

Addressing security concerns, he disclosed that the State Education Management Board would be engaged on the matter.

He further assured that the community would intensify efforts to establish local security measures to protect staff, students, and school property from further vandalisation, while urging old students not to relent in supporting the school in critical areas of need.

The Principal of the Senior Secondary Section, Dr. (Mrs.) Adaku Onwudiwe, said that considering the school’s location, infrastructural decay, and security challenges, she was encouraged by the vision and intervention of the alumni and other support groups.

She expressed profound appreciation to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Luke Nwosu, for mobilising support towards the development of the school.

She also appealed to old students who were absent to join the progressive move by showing greater commitment to the school’s revival. Dr. Onwudiwe further called on the Ifakala Community to reach out to the state government for assistance, particularly in fencing the school to enhance security and prevent further loss of property.

Highlights of the anniversary celebration included the launch of funds for proposed projects, presentation of awards to deserving old students, and a special award of recognition presented to Pharm. Nwosu Canice Chukwunonyerem and Mrs. Nwosu-Okebaram Rosemary Ulumma, who emerged as Best Couple of the Year, in recognition of the unique bond they share, having found love and gotten married after their secondary school years. Other activities added colour, glamour, and excitement to the memorable celebration.

