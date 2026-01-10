Ahead 2027 Former Imo Governor’s, Udenwa, Okorocha Begin Revival of “Political Camps” Ahead 2027 Elections

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ahead 2027 Election; Udenwa, Okorocha Begin Revival of “Political Camps”

As 2026 heralds next year’s general elections, the political atmosphere is gradually building with major actors gearing up for the action.

Trumpeta observed that unlike in the past where some major actors kept away for a while from the politics of the state, some have found their ways back into the local system.

Available information to the newspaper has it on good authority that two former governors who ruled the state in the past are gradually relaunching themselves back into the system.

The former governors; Chief Achike Udenwa and Owelle Rocha’s Okorocha have started making a serious combat into the political scene ahead of next year’s election.

During the just concluded Yuletide, Udenwa who governed Imo State (1999 to 2003) reconvened a meeting of the Redemption 98′ political family where his former aides and lieutenants reportedly gathered for a meeting. Though, some of them don’t share the same political platform with Udenwa but Trumpeta gathered that it was an attempt to regroup for the task ahead. Though, the former governor who was formerly of the PDP but has moved to ADC recently declared intention not to run for any political position. But the meeting is to reinvigorate the Redemption 98′ team for possible political revival for the coming general election. The Redemption 98′ meeting had a the Civic Centre, Owerri home of Udenwa attracted many of those who served government during that era.

Similarly, Okorocha who had been silent in the political scene in recent times had a meeting of his allies in his house. The move, Trumpeta learnt is the revival of the once famous Rescue Mission political family. On getting into power, Okorocha who spent 2011 to 2019 in Government House, Owerri raised a formidable political structure known as “Rescue Mission” to further the political fortune of his associates in office. Moments Okorocha lost the opportunity to instal a successor in the person of Chief Uche Nwosu, his son in-law, his Rescue Mission political growth started witnessing a sublime decline to the extent of going comatose.

But the recent holiday offered great opportunities for revival of the Okorocha’s Rescue Mission with a meeting at his place. The meeting which had no bias for party linings drew associates of Okorocha together for another look at the politics of the state.

