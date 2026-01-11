Veteran Journalist, Anthony Okoroigwe Is No More, CAMPAN Mourns

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

AHIARA DIOCESE CAMPAN THROWN INTO DEEP MOURNING, LOSES VICE PRESIDENT- OKOROIGWE.

The Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria,Ahiara Diocese has been thrown into deep mourning. This follows the demise of her Vice President, Anthony Okoroigwe.

Anthony Okoroigwe was one of the founding members of CAMPAN in the Old Owerri Diocese now Archdiocese. He was a strong believer of justice, fairness, very jovial and steadfast in all he did. Okoroigwe served in the News and Current Affairs Department of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation – IBC as a journalist and was very dedicated to his duties.

He also contributed in the founding of the CAMPAN,Ahiara Diocese of which he was the Vice President.

Born from an Anglican Family, Okoroigwe transformed his family in to a devoted and dedicated Catholic Environment. He was a highly devoted member of many Catholic Church Sodalities and in all, he was never lacking.

The Ahiara Diocese of Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria -CAMPAN has lost a very devoted and dedicated member. His death is a very painful one. We all miss him. However, his death is a Heavenly gain. We pray God Almighty to receive his gentle soul in His bosom and give the wife, children, the entire Okoroigwe family, his Eziama Oparanadim Parish and the CAMPAN, Ahiara Diocese the courage to bear this great loss of a dear member and leader.

