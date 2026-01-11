Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Father Inlaw Gifts Toyota Highlander Jeep To Couple To Cement Blissful Union

A father in law from Mbaise in Imo State, Chief Richard Ikeri has gifted his son inlaw, Steven Njoku and his beloved daughter, Rita Ikeri a black coloured Toyota Highlander jeep.

While handing over the key and particulars to the beneficiary couple during their wedding reception last Saturday, in Owerri, Chief Ikeri who also holds the traditional title of “Enyioha” in Mbaise, said he decided to give out the vehicle because of his love for the couple and his interest in the success of the union.

He said he was particularly excited that the relationship between his son inlaw and his daughter eventually blossomed into a successful marriage which was why his relations, friends and well wishers gathered together to celebrate it.

Enyioha Ikeri who a few days ago, brought home a Chinese lady, Dr Jessie Lee through his son, Dr Julian, disclosed that his daughter, Rita had been like a second wife to him, taking after her mother, Angela by making sure that domestic activities are well taken care of. He also gave kudos to his daughter for not bringing to his house any man throughout the days the marriage had not been cemented, thus according him his deserved respect and honour.

While describing Rita as the “best daughter in the world”, Chief Ikeri said that the jeep gesture was a testimony of what God has done for him in the past.

Commenting on their marital journey, Steven thanked his wife for agreeing to embark on the marital journey with him when handsome men who posed as suitors scattered all over the place and came seeking her hand in marriage but she said ” no”, describing her as ” a gift from God”. Rita, on the other hand, described Steven as ” a good guy who always took good care of her” and advised ladies to just wait for the right person with the ” ideal love” to emerge before they give in.

