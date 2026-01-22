Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Akokwa Stands Still as Orange Drugs CEO Lays Mother to Rest

Akokwa, the usually tranquil town in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, was on January 15, 2026, transformed into a hub of solemn pageantry as eminent Nigerians and foreign dignitaries converged to honour the memory of Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna (Ada-Jesus), mother of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Drugs Limited, Chief Sir Tony Ezenna. The matriarch passed on peacefully at the fulfilled age of 88, leaving behind a legacy that resonated throughout the well-attended burial ceremonies.

The funeral Mass held at St. David’s Catholic Parish, Owerri-Akokwa, was officiated by the Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma, and concelebrated by the Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, alongside numerous Catholic priests and religious sisters. The solemn liturgy reflected the deep faith of the deceased and underscored the spiritual depth that defined her life and family.

In an emotionally stirring homily, Bishop Ukwuoma described the late Ezinne Ezenna as a woman who lived a fulfilled and exemplary life devoted to God, family, and humanity. He noted that her passing marked the end of a purposeful journey, leaving behind enduring memories and moral footprints that will continue to inspire generations yet unborn.

The Bishop further submitted that public testimonies about the late matriarch portrayed her as a quintessential mother and custodian of virtues, whose life was defined by humility, discipline, selfless love, and unwavering faith. He stressed that her prayers, guidance, and sacrifices laid the solid foundation upon which her children, including Chief Sir Tony Ezenna, rose to prominence, excellence, and service to society.

As she was laid to rest, tributes flowed acknowledging that her legacy lives on through the achievements and philanthropic disposition of her offspring, particularly Sir Tony Ezenna, whose contributions to healthcare delivery, job creation, and national development continue to impact Nigeria positively. The seamless coordination, unity, and understanding displayed by the Ezenna family in caring for their mother in life and honouring her in death drew commendation from clergy, guests, and community members alike.

The burial ceremony attracted a distinguished array of personalities, including former governor of Anambra and frontline presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Senator Abaribe, Senator Victor Umeh, former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Hon. Iyke Umeh, Hon. Okey Udeze, Chief Emma Bishop Okonkwo, top officials of the Imo State Government House, Umuada Akokwa, and other dignitaries. Prayers were offered for the repose of her soul and for divine comfort for the Ezenna family, with many agreeing that she lived well, lived long, and departed honourably.

In another development, Archbishop Anthony Obinna was on hand at the outing/thanksgiving service

