AFRICAN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (ADC) NJABA LGA CHAPTER:

NJABA ADC YET AGAIN WELCOME ENGR. BISMARCK AKANNO INTO THE PARTY:

By: Comr. Ifeanyichukwu Onukagha (Ojukwu)

One of the biggest strengths of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Njaba Local Government Area is the ability and the prowess in networking and attracting notable people of enviable reputation into the party. The Njaba LGA have shown yet another strength as they welcome Engr. Bismarck Akanno of Umudim, Umuokwara, Ihebinaonwere Okwudor autonomous community into the party yesterday being 21st January 2026.

ADC Njaba LGA is pleased to announce and warmly welcome Engr. Bismarck Akanno as its newest member and leader. The Umuokwara born gentlemen is widely respected for his educational excellence, interlectual credentials, integrity, professionalism, strong commitment to excellence, and good governance. Bismarck Akano brings a reputation that aligns closely with the principles, values and long-term vision of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a party.

Over the years, Engr. Bismarck Akanno has earned recognition for outstanding contributions in Engineering and of course community service. Known for a principled approach to work and an ability to collaborate effectively and efficiently with diverse teams, he has consistently demonstrated leadership grounded in fairness, accountability, and service. Colleagues and partners alike often describe him as dependable, thoughtful, and deeply committed to positive outcomes.

Akanno is also admired for a strong sense of community responsibility. Whether through mentorship, advocacy, or voluntary initiatives, he has shown a genuine dedication to supporting others and contributing to sustainable development within the community. This balance of professional excellence and ethical conduct has helped him build a solid and enduring reputation.

The leadership of ADC Njaba LGA led by Hon. Douglas Igbojekwe expressed enthusiasm about the new membership, noting that Engr. Akanno’s experience, character and zeal for good governance will further strengthen the Njaba LGA’s collective capacity. Hon. Igbojekwe in his word said. “We are confident that Engr Bismarck Akanno will make meaningful contributions and uphold the standards our great party, is known for.”

In his address, Engr. Bismarck Akanno thanked the LGA Chairman, Hon. Douglas Igbojekwe for his leadership skills in carrying his people along as a team player, he further expressed his gratitude for the hospitable welcome given to him and promised to help the party in whatever capacity he can to achieve their aims.

As ADC Njaba LGA continues to advance its mission, the addition Umuokwara born gentleman represents not only a gain in expertise, but also a reinforcement of the party’s values. The party looks forward to a productive and impactful association and extends a sincere welcome to a member whose reputation speaks for itself.

Members of the party present are; the eleven Ward Chairmen lead by Chief Omenapuku, Hon. Chineye Celestine Adibe, Hon. Bath Ikechukwu Anyadike, LGA women leader, Hon Mrs. Stella Elijah, LGA Secretary; Hon. Chuks Ariguzo, LGA Treasurer; Mr. Ifeanyi Azuike, Dee Julius, Osama, Hon. Victor Dike, Chukwuemeka Odozor and others.

Signed:

Ifeanyichukwu Onukagha(Ojukwu)

Act. DG. Njaba ADC New Media

