Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Mpaputa Udu Ebiri Cultural Festival of Akarachi Age Grade No. 22: A Celebration of Readiness to Serve the Community.

By Nkama Chioma

Eziala Ogwu community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State, came alive with cultural splendour on 25th December 2025, as Akarachi Age Grade No. 22 successfully hosted the Mpaputa Udu Ebiri Cultural Festival, a landmark event marking their formal rite of passage into maturity and community responsibility.

The vibrant festival attracted traditional rulers, chiefs, elders, government officials, community leaders, sons and daughters of Eziala Ogwu at home and in the diaspora, as well as friends and well-wishers from far and near.

Engr. Innocent Ogu, Chairman of the Planning Committee, in his opening remarks, thanked God Almighty for peace, unity, and good health, describing the festival as a historic and culturally significant occasion.

He explained that the Mpaputa Udu Ebiri ceremony goes beyond celebration, drumming, and dancing, noting that it represents a sacred transition symbolising maturity, responsibility, brotherhood, and readiness to serve the community.

Engr. Ogu also paid glowing tribute to the traditional rulers and the council of chiefs and elders for their wisdom, guidance, and approval that made the event possible, stressing that culture and tradition can only thrive under their leadership and blessings.

Special appreciation was extended to the senior age grade, Nnanyereugo Age Grade No. 21, for their mentorship, discipline, and exemplary leadership.

He further encouraged their immediate juniors, Age Grade No. 23, to learn from the occasion and uphold the values of commitment, sacrifice, unity, and discipline that sustain cultural heritage.

Declaring the readiness of his age grade, the chairman affirmed that Akarachi Age Grade No. 22 is fully prepared to protect, promote, and preserve the values, culture, and unity of Ndi Eziala Ogwu. He emphasized that culture remains the identity of the people, unity their strength, and love their greatest heritage, urging all present to ensure their actions, words, and conduct reflect peace, respect, maturity, and responsibility.

The Present Chairman of Akarachi Age Grade, Mr. Opara Chima Uche, also emphasized that members are people of proven pedigree who will tenaciously uphold the standards of the age grade and support their immediate juniors. He further stated that any member who falls short of expected norms will face suspension, with fines imposed to instill discipline and maintain the integrity of the group.

Mr. Nnamdi Opara, one of the newly inaugurated age grade members, expressed his happiness and satisfaction, stating that he had been anxiously waiting for this day, which fully qualifies them as matured members of their community. He affirmed his commitment to uphold the principles governing Akarachi Age Grade No. 22.

The event concluded with prayers for sustained peace in Eziala Ogwu, continued unity among its people, and a call for future generations to uphold the community’s cultural heritage with pride and honour.

The high point of the ceremony was the special blessings poured on the new converts and the official declaration of the Mpaputa Udu Ebiri Cultural Festival of Akarachi Age Grade No. 22 open, amidst cheers and traditional responses from the gathering.

About The Author