Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Udor-Ike Ikeduru Ignites Avuvu Ikeduru, As Amachara Lifts 2025/26 Avuvu Unity Cup

.. Communities Eulogize Donor, Martins Ohanele’s Philanthropic Gestures

By Onyekachi Eze

For the people of Avuvu, in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State, their new year had commenced with joy, funfare and gratitude, following the uncommon show of love by one of their illustrious sons, Hon. Martins Ohanele, fondly known and called (Udor-Ike Ikeduru).

It was an atmosphere of unity at the St. David’s Primary School, Avuvu, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, when the last derby of the 2025/2026 Avuvu Unity Cup came to a conclusion.

Luckily, Amachara clan lifted the trophy to emerge victorious in the set tournament.

Earlier in his speech, the donor and President/Founder of Udor na Avuvu Humanitarian Foundation, Hon. Martins Ohanele expressed deep gratitude to God.

He disclosed that for over five years, he has kept hope alive and remained resolute in uniting the youths and people of Avuvu together through the soccer competition.

Udor-Ike Ikeduru in his statement reiterated that the welfare of Ndi Ikeduru has remained undebatable, pointing out that as a means of imbibing the spirit of brotherhood, unity and oneness, he continues to sponsor the yearly tournament.

The vibrant Martins however, lamented on the bad state of Avuvu road that was abandoned by government, stressing that the Azaraegbelu-Avuvu road served as alternative route during the construction of the Heartland FM-Mbaise road, but was left badly dilapidated by big haulage trucks that diverted through the Avuvu road.

As a patriotic citizen, he charged Ndi Avuvu who are yet to register on the ongoing INEC voters card registration to maximize the opportunity and get registered, describing the PVC as their civic right to vote.

Reiterating his concern for the even development of Ikeduru Constituency, Ohanele sued for peace as well as enlightened them to eschew bitterness and envy for sustainable developments to thrive

“Whatever that will bring peace, progress, and development in Avuvu and the entire Ikeduru is my priority. For the past five years, I have ensured the sustenance of this tournament as a unifying factor and harnessing of the soccer potentials in the youths. God help, me, this light will not dim,” said Hon. Ohanele.

The indigenes in their respective remarks were thankful to Hon. Martins Ohanele for his gentle dispositions and genuine love towards them.

It was revealed that apart from the millions of naira that he earmarks yearly for the past five editions of the Avuvu Unity Cup, he has impacted tremendously on lives.

Additionally, this newspaper was informed that through his humanitarian foundation, Hon. Ohanele has built and donated bungalows to the destitute across Ikeduru LGA and beyond.

As if that was not enough, children from the less privileged homes were said to have benefited from scholarship schemes, while petty traders adequately supported with financial grants, courtesy of Udor na Avuvu humanitarian foundation.

Speaking to our Correspondent, one of the beneficiaries intimated that aside from the above mentioned philanthropic gifts to his people, Udor na Avuvu has facilitated and sponsored many youths abroad for greener pastures, a feat, he said, even those at the corridors of power has never deamt or thought of doing.

“It is not a matter of blaring sirens and occupying one elective position or another, but what matters is ones ability to make a change and remember to bless the people around him. We are here today for the conclusion of Avuvu unity cup annually sponsored by Hon Martins Ohanele. He has touched lives in so many ways and is still doing. These transcends the shores of Ikeduru and Imo State. He is a cheerful giver.

“If you go to our markets, the women will testify. Severally, Udor-Ike has empowered the market women. He is just a silent giver, and such is the type of leadership we want in elective positions in the next dispensation. If he can do all these as an individual, imagine what he would do if he gets more corporate platforms. May God bless him for us. We the youths, are so grateful and owe him one someday,”said Mr. Magnus.

The high point of the event was the presentation of trophies, medals, and prizes to the winners and players.

The event was graced by religious leaders, traditional leaders, political class, captains of industries, and a host of others who came to show solidarity to Udor-Ike Ikeduru.

About The Author