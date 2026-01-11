Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Tinubu’s Reforms, Steering Nigeria To Prosperity, Says Ijeomah Arodiogbu

..As South East APC Holds Stakeholders Meeting

…Reaffirm Progress Of The Zone Utmost Priority

Stakeholders under the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the South East geopolitical zone, on Saturday, January 10, 2026, converged at the Hotel Presidential, Enugu, in a stakeholders meeting.

The meeting drew the presence of the governors from Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma (DG Renewed Hope Ambassador), governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State), and governor Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State) of the APC extraction.

Present and former national and States Assembly members of the APC also, were not missing in action, as well as Ministers and other government appointees.

Earlier, the National Vice Chairman of APC South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu highlighted the positive impact of President Tinubu’s economic reforms, noting that Nigeria’s stock market has grown significantly and that the country is on course toward becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Arodiogbu opined that petroleum products prices are beginning to decline and described Nigeria as a leading exporter of aviation fuel.

He cited these developments as evidence of a strengthening economy made possible by President Tinubu’s tenacity and proactiveness.

While acknowledging current challenges, he urged Nigerians, particularly supporters of the APC, to remain patient and confident that the government’s policies are steering the country in the right direction.

He siezed the opportunity to hint on the South East APC’s resolve of continuously supporting the leadership of governor Hope Uzodimma as the leader of APC in the zone as well as his office as the Director General, Renewed Hope Ambassador for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Arodiogbu, Uzodimma has shown resilience as a true statesman in joint support of the other APC governors in the zone.

Part of the communique read by the South East national Vice Chairman revealed that APC is geared towards an overall victory in the upcoming elections, starting with the presidency.

Again, he buttressed on the revalidation and membership drive of the party, charging all the leaders from respective States, LGAs, Wards and polling units to join hands in the exercise.

In furtherance to the commendation note on Uzodimma, Dr. Arodiogbu noted that not only has he supported the progress of the party physically, morally and financially, he is a leader to reckon with.

Hence, he added that they will give him every necessary support needed to pilot the campaigns of Tinubu’s 2nd term to the latter.

Similar ovation was given to Mbah for the enabling environment that made the meeting held simultaneously, and to his Ebonyi State counterpart, Nwifuru, his contributions were rewarded with deep appreciation from the office of the national Vice Chairman, South East.

Dr. Arodiogbu did not forget to thank other stakeholders from the zone, elected lawmakers, Ministers, and leaders for their unwavering support.

Speaking in his capacity as the APC’s South East leader and “Renewed Hope Ambassador,” the Imo State Governor said President Tinubu had entrusted the political fate of his re-election in the region to APC leaders, stressing that the responsibility to deliver electoral success in 2027 must be shared by all Party stakeholders.

“In practical political terms, this enormous responsibility is not mine alone, it is yours. A responsibility for one of us is a responsibility for all of us,” Uzodimma said.

Uzodimma noted that the meeting provided an opportunity for reflection on the political direction of the South East, urging leaders to “honestly assess past electoral outcomes and reposition the zone within the national political equation.”

Uzodimma expressed concern over the region’s voting pattern in the 2023 presidential election, describing it as politically disadvantageous.

The Governor, however, pointed to what he described as a changing political tide in the South East, citing the growing strength of the APC in the region since 2023.

He highlighted gains recorded by the Party, including an increase in the number of APC governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, State legislators, and local government officials across the zone.

He added that no serious politician aligns with a Party that lacks prospects, noting that the steady influx of leaders into the APC reflects growing belief in it’s future at both regional and national levels.

This newspaper however learnt tht the meeting concluded with Uzodimma inviting a former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim to move a motion endorsing President Tinubu for a second term on behalf of South East leaders, supported by another former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani.

