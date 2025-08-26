Goodluck Nwaneri Pays Condolence Visit To APC National Chairman, Nentawe Over Mother’s Demise, Pours Glowing Tributes On Deceased

By Ifeanyi Iheakanwa

Ambassador Goodluck Chidera Nwaneri, the Imo state Director of City Boy Movement and Southeast zonal coordinator of City Boy Movement (CBM) has paid a condolence visit on the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over his mother’s demise.

The APC Chieftain who hails from Ikeduru in Imo state said during the visit on Tuesday that the death of a mother is one that is painful, consoling the National Chairman not to cry like one without faith in God.

He expressed sympathy to Prof. Nentawe and the entire Yilwatda family, describing the deceased as irreplaceable.

He noted that the late Mrs. Lydia Toma Yilwatda lived an exemplary life of faith, humility, and service, evident in the leadership qualities and values instilled in her children.

Chief Nwaneri prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and asked God to grant the APC National Chairman and the family the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss.

He also encouraged them to find comfort in the endearing legacy their mother left behind while reaffirming his solidarity with Prof. Nentawe in this moment of grief.

However, he urged the family to remain strong and united in honoring the life and memory of their departed matriarch.