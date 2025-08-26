Ogbako Ohaji Reaffirms Stand on State Creation: Says, We Support Anim State, But We Remain in Imo

By Nkama Chioma

The Ogbako Ohaji State Creation Committee, a committee crested by the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ohaji nation in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, has reaffirmed its total support for the creation of an additional state in the South East, but strongly insisted that the Ohaji people will not leave Imo State.

At a critical stakeholders’ meeting, the committee maintained that while the proposed Anim State is laudable, Ohaji land must not be included.

According to them, state creation in the South East is morally, politically, and economically justifiable as a step toward redressing the long-standing marginalization of the region.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the Committee, Chief Hon. Johnbosco Ben, explained that remaining in Imo is in the best interest of both the state and the South East at large. He outlined key reasons for seeking to remain in Imo state adding that Ohaji’s presence strengthens the South East, particularly old Imo State as an oil-producing region, boosting economic viability. Speaking further, the group said that Ohaji people share deep cultural ties with Owerri, dating back to the Old Uratta Province/County Council. The spokesman said that Ohaji communities share direct boundaries with Owerri towns and villages.

He emphasized that Ogbako Ohaji People’s Forum, the apex socio-cultural body of the Ohaji nation, speaks for more than 500,000 citizens spread across 25 autonomous communities and seven INEC wards. Despite contributing significantly to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry—with Assa community hosting the largest gas deposit in sub-Saharan Africa—Ohaji still suffers neglect in electricity, healthcare, roads, and employment.

The people noted that their inclusion in the proposed Anim State was done without due consultation. In a letter dated May 7, 2025, addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ohaji leaders categorically rejected being drafted into Anim State, citing historical, cultural, and political ties with Imo.

This position was reinforced during a public hearing on July 19, 2025, where Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, underscored the importance of strengthening the South East with more oil-producing states—validating Ohaji’s stance to remain in Imo.

The people, however, condemned the alleged actions of Sen. Osita Izunaso, proponent of Anim State, accusing him of preventing the Ogbako Ohaji Committee from presenting their memorandum at the July 19 hearing. Since then, Ndi Ohaji have demanded an apology from the senator, which has not been tendered.

Also speaking, Hon. Chied Goddy Esom Obodo, PhD, a member of the committee, reiterated that while Ohaji supports Anim State, it must not be excised from Imo. He urged the Senate President, Speaker of the House, and other stakeholders to respect this position, warning that any attempt to contravene it would amount to “stepping on the toes of Ohaji nation.”

In conclusion, Ogbako Ohaji reaffirmed its backing for Anim State creation but categorically rejected any move to detach Ohaji from Imo State.

Signatories to the Communiqué (Ogbako Ohaji State Creation Committee):

High Chief Sir Fidelis C. Enyia (KSJI), National President (Dikeoha)

Chief Hon. Johnbosco Ben, Chairman, State Creation Committee

Barr. Chioma Joy Anyanwu, President, Ohaji Women Congress

Comrade Tochi N. Nwosu, National President, Ohaji Youths

Hon. (Barr.) Ken Golden Nwosu

Hon. (Chief) Goddy Esom Obodo, PhD

Hon. (Barr.) M.C. Obido

Nze Dimkpa Enyia

Surv. Eddy Ogbonna

Engr. Ambrose Ohiri, BOT Chairman

Dr. Theodore Amunwa, Secretary General

Prof. Mishack Ifurueze, Secretary, State Creation Committee

Dr. Mrs. Eucharia Akumefula, Secretary, Ohaji Women Congress