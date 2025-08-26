Sam Durugo Commends Uzodinma’s Achievements, Rallies Support For APC

In what many described as a refreshing voice of patriotism and hope, emerging political leader and philanthropist, Sir Samuel Durugo, has poured encomiums on the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for what he termed “unprecedented developmental strides” across the state. Durugo, a community builder and construction magnate from Izombe in Oguta LGA, said the governor’s 3R administration has rekindled faith in purposeful leadership.

Sir Durugo made the remarks during the recent visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee (SWC) to Oguta local government headquarters at Oguta-Ameshi, where the party executives were formally validated. He hailed Uzodinma’s visionary approach which, according to him, has positively transformed all critical sectors; ranging from infrastructure, education, and healthcare to grassroots governance, workers’ welfare, and security of lives and property. He enumerated some verifiable projects that included the Owerri-Orlu road, Okigwe-Owerri road, Mbaise-Owerri road, Orlu-Akokwa road to mention a few.

While appreciating the cohesiveness and proactive leadership of the APC in Imo State, especially under the chairmanship of Hon. (Sir) Macdonald Ebere, PhD, Durugo urged members to sustain the unity of purpose at state, local government, and ward levels. He noted that such collective dedication was the foundation for the growing strength of the party across the state.

The Port Harcourt-based contractor also called on Nigerians, especially members of the opposition, to shun destructive criticisms and instead support the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC government. According to him, the ruling party has articulated robust agendas to stabilize the economy and promote national development, which requires the input of all well-meaning citizens.

Commending the enterprising spirit of young entrepreneurs, philanthropists, political and community leaders in the state, who continue to uplift their people despite prevailing challenges, Durugo charged them to draw inspiration from the governor’s developmental vision. He stressed that leadership was not about self-glory but about service, sacrifice, and results that impact lives.