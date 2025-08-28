Mazi Gburugburu Ngor Okpala Stakeholders Meeting: “Stop insulting sensibilities of our People” _  Bede Eke warn Dr  Matthew Amadi 

….. Say, attacking Gov Uzodinma won’t take you to Douglas House

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Commissioner for Housing, Urban Renewal and New Cities, Rt Hon Bede Eke has cautioned Dr Matthew Amadi, popularly known as Mazi Gburugburu to desist from dropping names of Ngor Okpala leaders in his bid to garner support for his governorship aspiration.

The former federal lawmaker who represented Aboh Mbaise Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency between 2014_2023, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital while fielding questions from news men.

According to him, he said ” Dr Matthew Amadi, is our brother from Ngor Okpala LGA, but I will advise that he discontinue his insults on the sensibilities of my people. His campaign of calumny which is targeted at portraying leaders of the ruling APC from the area as individuals who are against infrastructural development, non progressives will not guarantee him a return ticket to the Douglas House.

Reacting to the Ngor Okpala LGA stakeholders meeting held on Tuesday, 25th August which was facilitated by Dr Matthew Amadi (Mazi Gburugburu Campaign Organisation) at the Nguru Umuaro Central School Field, same community where the former lawmaker hails from, Bede Eke disclosed: “Gentlemen of the Press, for those of you who were invited to cover the event, I think you are in better position to situate what really transpired.

From the details of the stakeholders meeting availed to me, the event was nothing but a demonstration of desperation of a man who is yet to ascertain what he really wants politically.

“Leaders of thought from the area who were expected to attend the event, avoided being present to avoid backlash from unsuspecting public, in other for them not to be seen as invitees hired to listen to insults against an incumbent governor.

The 2027 electioneering is around the corner and Owerri zone leaders are closing ranks to ensure an acceptable candidate emerge.

“You cannot continue to drop the name of the incumbent governor in your your desperate bid to accuse the governor of dilapidated infrastructure in the area. We have the likes of Chief JohnBosco Ozigbo, Chief Tony Chukwu, Prince Alex Mbata, these men are stakeholders from the three geopolitical zones in the state who make use of their personal capacity and contacts to attract infrastructural development to their area without making noise.

“Charity they say, begins at home”, if Dr Matthew Amadi has same capacity like that of Chief Tony Chukwu, Prince Alex Mbata and co, he should replicate same gesture in his home town by way of attracting infrastructural development, then extend it to other nook and cranies in Ngor Okpala LGA, and leave the governor out of his desperate antics.

The issue of who succeeds Gov Hope Uzodinma who has performed extremely very well at the expiration of his tenure has gone beyond insults and attacks, Bede Eke reiterated.

Dr Matthew Amadi Should wake from his entitlement mentality, Imo governorship seat come 2027, is a collective responsibility and no blackmail of any sort will make anyone governor, Bede Eke said

He further urged the people of Ngor Okpala to continue to be supportive of the 3_R government of Dist Sen Hope Uzodinma because he mean well for them and the entire state.