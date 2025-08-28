Imo Guber 2027;  Eyes on Ihedioha, Nwajiuba, Sam Daddy, Amuchie, Ejiogu, Madumere and Ebere 

My regular foray into discussions about politics of Imo State, last week, saw me delve into the matters connected to the next governorship of Imo come 2027/28 election.

Last week, I surveyed the landscape and discovered not less than four persons are in for the succession race for who takes over reins of power after Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent, at the completion of his tenure.

In that particular exposure of Agwodinuju Column, a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, the new rave of the moment in Imo politics, Dr Chima Amadi, former Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Charles Orie and billionaire business man of Okigwe Zone extraction, Mike Ejiogu got mentioned, though it was more of a background check of their profiles.

Through subtle means orchestrated by their political structures and indirect campaigns, the above named politicians are showing interests for seat of power in Owerri come next general election.

Reactions trailing my narration after last week’s edition opened another vista to the coming battle for Douglas House, as the Government House, Owerri, is fondly called.

Indications are rife that the 2027/8 Douglas House warfare may not be only for the mentioned four. Unfolding developments have it that the eyes of another former governor of the state who managed to have seven months in office, Emeka Ihedioha are targeting the office, while his new found love in the ADC coalition union, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba is also said to be involved among those warming up to occupy the office.

Without much opposition in the mainstream PDP at the home front, the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, (Sam Daddy) may exploit the internal mechanism of the PDP to try his luck again after the 2023 failure, for a shot at the Douglas House.

What fuelled suspicion that more aspirants are waiting on the wings before joining fray is the recent birthday of celebral banker cum politician from Mbaise land, Stanley Chiesoziem Amuchie. The coordinated media attention and associated social media razzmatazz propagated by known pro Uzodimma hype men surrounding the birthday celebration announced that “something is cooking” behind the scene for Amuchie.

The body language of the fine gentleman, Jude Ejiogu shows he can’t be dismissed from the race ahead. Ejiogu is suspected to be moulding a projection that can’t be distanced from a desire to be the next governor. A projection of those who may throw in their hat into the ring for the battle cannot be completed without mentioning the state party chairman of APC, Macdonald Ebere alongside a former Deputy Governor of the state, Eze Madumere. Both can’t also be dismissed if projections for next Governorship race are anything to go by. Let’s take a look at the names mentioned above.

EMEKA IHEDIOHA;

Similar to the status established by Ohakim, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps needs no introduction to the politics of Imo State. As a three-time House of Reps Member who represented Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency which culminated in his becoming the second man in the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly, the Mbutu born lawmaker in 2019 was declared winner of the governorship under the PDP before Supreme Court struck and ruled him not qualified to be in charge of Imo State affairs. Since that Supreme Court blow, Ihedioha has been relentless angling to clinch back the position through the ballot.

Though he made no attempt in 2023 owing to the schism in PDP where Sam Daddy Anyanwu pocketed the governorship ticket. But having left the PDP and an arrow head in ADC, especially in the Imo State chapter of the party, it won’t be surprising to see Ihedioha back on track for the governorship contest. His desire to go for another push is fertilized by the very formidable Rebuild Imo political structure linked to him. Rebuild is formidable as a grassroot oriented political network enjoying support from the ward to the state levels. The Rebuild Imo Project political family is a distinct platform from the PDP seen more as a pet project of Ihedioha to regain Government House, Owerri. Having left PDP for ADC, the coast is clear for Ihedioha ahead next general election.

CHUKWUEMEKA NWAJIUBA;

A former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and presidential aspirant in 2023, those unfamiliar with the politics of Imo in 2003 may be unaware of Nwajiuba’s trajectory in the quest to be governor of the state. A former House of Reps Member, Nwajiuba has the credit of being the first lawmaker to represent Ehime Mbano, Obowo and Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency when Nigeria’s nascent democracy debuted in 1999. The next four years after leaving Reps, Nwajiuba was at the verge of getting the party ticket of the defunct ANPP for governorship in 2003, but was unsuccessful. Nwajiuba returned to political prominence when late former President, Muhammadu Buhari came into power, first, as Education Trust Fund, ETF chairman and latter Minister of State for Education. From Ehime Mbano of Okigwe Zone, Nwajiuba attempted to be president as he purchased APC form but couldn’t go beyond that stage. The former Minister is one of the backbones of the newly formed ADC. Reports have it that he also controls the ADC structure alongside Ihedioha and may use the opportunity to actualize his long term dream of governorship of the state in the next battle.

SAMUEL NNAEMEKA ANYANWU (Sam Daddy);

After a first attempt in 2023, there are imminent signs he will return to the rings for another fight. Already, the structure in PDP belongs to him and there is suspicion he would use what he put in place in the umbrella party to make his ambition an easy ride. A former council chairman of Ikeduru LGA, House member and Senator for Owerri Zone, Sam Daddy who left his national scribe job for a while and ran the last governorship of Imo State before returning to Wadata Plaza, may repeat the process in 2027/8, especially now the Owerri Zone for Governor clamour is growing higher under the Imo Charter of Equity.

STANLEY CHIEDOZIEM AMUCHIE;

In some recent discussions, permutations have it that Governor Uzodimma may opt for a professional not in the field of politics as successor. Though, this view is not authoritative and no name has been mentioned to fit into that permutations, but events surrounding Amuchie’s birthday, on Tuesday, tell more that he may be involved in the governorship race to fill calculation.

A renowned banker of immense repute, the first time he got involved in politics wasn’t a pleasant experience as he lost the chance to carry APGA flag in the 2019 election.

It has been noticed that he might wear the boxing gloves for the ring show again. Most local media took over their pages with Amuchie’s birthday messages celebration implying that he is one of those to watch out in the coming years.

More interesting to Amuchie’s coming is the fact that notable sympathisers of Uzodimma in the social media wrote glowing epistles celebrating the boss of Fidelity Bank as he hit 53 years of age this week. The involvement of media e-goons of Uzodimma in paying glowing tributes to Amuzie on his 53rd birthday can’t pass without notice.

JUDE EJIOGU

A notable banker, great socialite and one of the present day hybrid politician from Owerri Zone.

Ndaa Jude, as he is fondly called, from Emekuku in Owerri North LGA, has been a regular name in the politics of the state who came into limelight when he became the Secretary to the State Government, SGI under the administration of Rochas Okorocha. It won’t be an exaggeration that his first desire to be governor of Imo cost him the plum position mid way into his stay as SGI. Okorocha, unceremoniously removed him from office. That “sucker punch” from Okorocha not only drew him back but also made a mincemeat of his ambition to be governor. Having recovered from that set back, information has it that Ndaa Jude is gradually oiling his political machinery and working undergoing via consultations to be a game changer for the Governorship of Imo State after Uzodimma. In most social circle across the three zones of the state, Ejiogu is creating attention not to be ignored amomg the pack.

EZE MADUMERE;

The Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Madumere shares similar experience with Ejiogu. A product of the Rochas political family, who later found his way out from the Rescue Mission group after serving as the progenitor, the Achi Mbieri born Prince is also on the road to make his dream come true.

After serving as Chief of Staff to Okorocha even before 2011 and meriting the position in Government House afterwards, Madumere became Deputy Governor when his predecessor, Jude Agbaso was impeached. Signs that Madumere won’t smell Government House after Okorocha emerged when he was not allowed to hold the governorship ticket of APC in trust, while him (Okorocha) went for the Presidency race in 2015. In 2019, the plot that kept Madumere away became clearer as he was not only starved of fund to run his office, but was tactically removed from his office with subsequent denial of entitlements due to his position. The humiliation meted to Madumere threw him up at the national stage to win sympathy which includes allowing him run for governorship after Uzodimma. With the clamour for Owerri zone growing higher for Imo Guber 2027/8, it won’t be ironical for Madumere’s name found on the list for the position when the chips are down.

MACDONALD KELECHI EBERE;

The last but not the least on the names tipped for next Governorship of the state, is the APC Chairman for Imo Chapter, MacDonald Kelechi Ebere. Giving the manner Uzodimma has accommodated the Owerri Nchi Ise born politician in his administration even before he became governor, approves that he is among the lieutenants of the present administration that can be pushed to continue the “Camp Hope” hegemony in the politics of the state. This writer can say that Ebere is one of those in whom Uzodimma is “well pleased” to be entrusted with power to succeed him in office. I might be called to order to state that Ebere became Oweri Municipal Mayor during Ohakim’s time, courtesy of Uzodimma. On becoming governor, Ebere was one of the earliest appointees as he was handed ENTRACO General Manager job before becoming state chairman of the ruling party.

Said to be related to the governor through marriage ties, Ebere enjoys the trust and confidence of Uzodimma. Arguably, if Uzodimma is under pressure to go the way of Owerri zone, Ebere may be in the catchment list for consideration.