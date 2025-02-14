TPl Austin Ugoh Ukanwa Emerges Imo State Chairman, Nigerian Institute Of Town Planners

..As Chapter Elects New Exco

By Onyekachi Eze

It is a breath of fresh air in the Imo State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, as TPl. Austin Ugoh Ukanwa FNITP, has emerged the State Chairman.

This was an outcome of the general election held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, during the Chapter’s meeting at the NITP Secretariat at Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

The Board of Trustees Members and the Members of the Institute in Imo State were delighted to exercise their franchise.

Earlier, the Electoral Committee Chairman, TPl. Dr. Immaculata Okeoma, on behalf of the electoral Committee expressed their gratitude for the role assigned to them to pilot a hitch free election.

In a special note, TPl. Okeoma commended the BoT Leadership and the entire NITP Members for the support, adding that they followed due process in ensuring that the process was seamless and transparent.

Recording, TPl. Austin Ugoh Ukanwa emerged the elected Chairman unopposed with a total of 35 votes.

For the post of a General Secretary, TPl. Franklin Nkem Nzeribe emerged by 28 votes.

TPl. Anthony Ubanna Anyadike defeated his rival, TPl. Somtochukwu Uzoamaka Tasie with 25 votes, against 13 votes.

The Financial Secretary position was won by TPl. Chikodi Loveth Ohaegbuchi with a total of 37 votes, while TPl. Akanazu Rebecca Ekutosi emerged the Auditor with 36 votes.

For the positions of the Public Relations Officer and Welfare Officer, TPl. Collins Chidi Onuegbu won by 35 votes, and TPl. Kelechi Precious Ogbulubi declared the Welfare by 38 votes, respectively.

The Ex Officio 1 and 2 were instantly co-opted into the new Executive, outrightly, by the virtue of their constitution.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, TPl. Austin Ukanwa said,

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand before your excellencies as the brand new Chairman of Imo State Chapter. It is not by my power, nor might, but by your collective will and one voice.

“2. I have seen elections happen in this our great Chapter, but you will agree with me that this election as it affected the post of Chairman equals the fiercest and most contested in the history of this Chapter. We were witnesses to the intrigues that heralded the pre election stage. All the rumbles could be likened to a selfless pursuit of making Imo State Chapter, a Community to be reckoned with again.

“3. However, in every contest, only one winner MUST emerge. And that winner incidentally, today is TPI. Austin Ugoh Ukanwa, FNITP. I want to commend my fellow contestants for their efforts. I can assure you that those efforts shall not be in vain because our administration shall be willing to accept your constructive contributions targeted at the SUCCESS of this Chapter and our administration.

“4. Distinguished colleagues, our Chapter, as you know is on a life support. Therefore, our administration shall go straight for its full revival and ensure it’s pulled out of the ICU, bigger and better.

“5. Consequently, as encapsulated in our Manifesto, tagged “Uniting For Excellence”, our administration shall pursue excellent strategies that would enhance our image through upholding the NITP Constitution and our bye law. You can be rest assured that the content of our Manifesto shall be followed to the latter. Indiscipline and abhorrent demeanors characterized greater part of our existence in the recent past.

“6. Distinguished members, our administration shall uphold decorum, fairness and integrity in handling the affairs of this Chapter. We therefore enjoin all our members to toe this honorable line, as we shall not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the Constitution on any erring member.

“7. May I appreciate every member of this Chapter who has supported this cause, directly or directly. I doff my hat for the Electoral Committee, constituted by man and women of impeccable character who stood firm and unshakable in the midst of all frustrations and veiled interferences. I pray that the Almighty keep, protect and bless all of you exceedingly.

“8. I won’t cease to recognize members of the BOT who have midwifed the success of today’s outing. May you continue to advance in wisdom. the affairs of Imo State Chapter. My DG, TPI. John Ugwuneke and our entire resilient campaign team, the 3-man Committee of TPI. Raymond Ucheoma FNITP, TPI. Chinenye Egenti Echebiri and ΤΡΙ. Chinedu Odoemelam, whose contributions in no small measure made this election a huge success.

“9. My family that stood by me through thick and thin, may Yahweh Almighty bless you, and give you the unction to keep supporting my career path and exigencies of NITP politics.

“Past Presidents, Fellows, members of the Bot, distinguished Colleagues, Ladies and gentlemen, a new dawn is here. Let us join hands and unite for excellence, for greater fortune awaits all of us at last!

Thank You,

TPI. Austin Ugoh Ukanwa FNITP,

Chairman-Elect,

13-02-2025″.

TPl Chuks Okoro, a BoT Member in his remarks, opined that it was a special day in the history of the chapter.

He doffed cap for the Chairman and members of the electoral committee for a job well done.

TPl. Okoro attributed Imo NITP as a unique chapter in the Country, hence, he charged them to ensure they remain the number one, even as he prayed that they continue to do better.

TPl. Austin Ukanwa takes over from TPl. Akwaeke Edith, whose tenure had elapsed, and will be at the helm of Imo NITP affairs for the next two years after his official inauguration in a later date.

The election process was duly observed by a National Observer, TPl. Anyanwu Ignatius, alongside the Imo State BoT NITP Chairman,

TPl. Chief Steve I. Onu, with the other BoT Members.

The newly elected Officials were handed over the Certificates of Return.