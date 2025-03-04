Canice Nwachukwu, Chike Okafor Endorse Prada Uzodimma & The Ability Life Initiative For Disability Advocacy

Disability Advocacy in Nigeria gained momentum as Members representing Orlu/Orsu/Oru East and Ehime Mbano/Ihitte-Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituencies in the House of Reps, Hon. Canice Moore Nwachukwu and Hon. Chike Okafor, publicly endorsed The Ability Life Initiative (TALI).

The Rep Members gave the endorsement at the official unveiling of TALI in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the Nigeria Seat of power, last week.

Their support thus underscores the growing legislative focus on policies for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria and across Africa.

Nwachukwu described TALI as crucial for bridging gaps in disability rights and social protection, while Okafor pledged to collaborate with TALI to ensure its initiatives translate into tangible benefits for PWDs, commending Barr. Prada Uzodimma for her impactful advocacy.

As the daughter of the Governor of Imo State, Barr. Prada Uzodimma continues to align her leadership pursuits with her father’s initiatives for social development, championing impact-focused interventions in Imo State, including the Prada Uzodimma Imo Indigenes Scholarship Grant (PUIISG) and TALI’s Albinism Awareness Outreach, which provided protective gear and resources for persons with albinism.

The event drew high profile attendees, including Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, with the First Lady, Ambassador Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, CFR and Senator Ned Nwoko.

Also in attendance were Hon. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology and Rt. Hon. Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, PhD, Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Key international figures such as Dr. Chris Nwanoro, Nigeria’s Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe, also expressed their support to the initiative.

With these endorsements and institutional backing, TALI moves toward implementation and policy integration, reinforcing the call for greater disability inclusion at state and federal levels.