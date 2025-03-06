Indigenes Of Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community  Dissociate Self From Ezeship Presentation

…As Regent , Cabinet Chief, Ndi Oha Declare Seat Vacant , Source For Replacement.

Community Stakeholders and Cross section of the indigenes from the 4 Villages in Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo state viz; Umuocham , Umuakuru , Akalovo , and Okwu-Emeke , have dissociated theirselves from the alledged Crowning and Ezeship Presentation of a traditional Ruler in replacement for Late Hrh.Eze Cyril Njoku (JP) Aro Ukwu 1 of Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community , as earlier announced by some media outfits , as they faults the selection process.

Interacting with journalists at the palace of Late HRH Eze Njoku during a media parley, community leaders who took turn to declare the Ezeship stool vacant and expressed their feelings , stressed on the need for due process to be followed in the Ezeship selection process.

In his speech the convener , Sir. Ambrose Ejiogu from Umuakuru village who sounded so emotional , highlighted that certain individuals are interested on the traditional stool without following the stipulated constitutional guidelines, he cited the section of their Constitution which he said , grants the Traditional Prime Minister the power to ascend the position of Regency on the demise of the traditional Ruler until the crowning of a new King . in his words ” We the entire indigenes of Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community are not part of the recent Ezeship selection and presentation that took place on Saturday , I am not interested in Ezeship position , why I was interested is that my brother Herbert Chikwe who stays abroad came back he invited me , unfortunately I saw a letter from the office of Regency with Royal symbol (Crown) , signed by Chikwe himself , I was surprised , for God sake we are Igbos , in our constitution the TPM that ruled with the Eze assumes the Regency throne on his demise, and Chikwe was never the TPM instead Sir Patrick Njoku was the TPM ” he lamented.

Sir , Ejiogu reiterated that the Oha (kingmakers), Ezes Cabinets TPM are the people to choose the traditional Ruler , he added that One person don’t have the constitutional right to single handedly raise someone’s hand and present him to the people as a king.

Also In his remarks Oha Boniface Agoh ( Onye ishi Ndi Oha ), from Umuakuru village , disclosed that after the burial and mourning period of the Late traditional Ruler it was resolved with the Cabinet , on the need to source for a replacement , he recounted that , he was surprised to witnessed the emergence of an Eze elect whom he revealed didn’t follow the selection process In his words ” After the mourning period we decided to source for a new Eze , only to be notified by Proffessor Eugene Ihenacho that he has been declared Eze elect , I reminded him of the Constitution , he later invited us to his birthday which we didn’t go , not knowing it was Ezeship presentation” he concluded.

The leader of the Cabinet Chief, High Chief Emeka Ihenacho Iguriaru from Okwu -Emeke described the Ezeship presentation as “Yahoo Yahoo”.

Speaking on the President Genera seat of Umuakaliukwu , High Chief Ihenacho , said the authentic PG is Mr , Kennedy Opara whom he said had worked closely with Late Hrh Eze Njoku who was selected following the right constitutional process and guildlines of Ndi Oha Emekuku “Ofo iri” Chief Ihenacho questioned , “Where were the trouble Makers at that time ?” He said.

High Chief Ihenacho urged interested citizens of Umuakaliukwu to avail theirselves the opportunity to partake and purchase the Ezeship form.

In furtherance, the Regent of Umuakaliukwu Nze Sir Patrick Njoku from Akalovo village stated that, he assumed office as the Traditional prime minister of Umuakaliukwu in 2009, he added that he served the late monarch until his last breath. He noted that the struggle by certain individuals from the community to ascend the throne could be traced back to when the Monarch was alive , as he vowed to remain steadfast on the right path despite what he described as intimidation from the said individuals.

Continuing , the President General of Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community , Comr. Amb.kennedy Opara from Umuocham village , said ” I was duely elected as the PG after being the vice because my predecessor relocated abroad ,I even took oat of office, I don’t know why some people are causing problems in our community ” he said.

Chief Sir Emmanuel Aririguzo , the palace secretary from Akalovo village ,also notified citizens that any person claiming to be Regent , and PG of Umuakaliukwu community apart from Comr.Amb.Kennedy Opara and Nze Sir Patrick Njoku is an interloper causing confusion .

As the chairman of Umuakuru village in Umuakaliukwu Autonomous Community , Mr.Maxwel Nlemadim enjoined the public to disregard the Ezeship presentation , he said ” We say no at this moment, a group of people came and conspired and someone announced himself a Regent of our community, he has no traditional right, also a PG for 16 year should step aside since we now have a duely elected PG” he said.

In their respective speeches Chief Jude Ajaero from umuocham (Onunaekwuru Oha), Hon Paddy Obinna from Umuocham , Enjoined the accused persons in Umuakaliukwu to retrace their steps , to ensure a peaceful Umuakaliukwu community as the Women President General Dr. Mrs Regina Amadi ably represented by Mrs. Nnene Opara, also Dissociated the women group from the Ezeship Presentation.

Other stakeholders present at the gathering include ; Nze Gambos Onyekam , Pastor Uzondu , Oha Everest Nnaji , Oha Erikpaeme Samson , mr. emmanuel Opara, Mr.Ikechukwu obichere and other villagers.

All efforts to reach concerned persons as at press time proved abortive