Construction Of Naze Timber Marke: IMHA Backs Kelechi Ofurum’s Motion, Commends Governor Uzodimma 

By Onyekachi Eze

Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have given a nod to Owerri North Lawmaker’s motion commending the Governor for the construction of Naze Timber Market.

In a motion moved by Hon Kelechi Ofurum, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 plenary session, the House unanimously resolved to commend Governor Hope Uzodimma for revamping the aforementioned road.

Ofurum disclosed that Uzodimma deserved every accolades showered on him, especially on good road network across the State.

Especially, the lawmaker said the Naze Timber Market road deprived Imo State Government huge revenue in the past due to the deplorable state of road.

He posited that at a stage, he opened the Akachi road from timber market for the traders and road users to have access to the market, before Uzodimma came to their rescue.

Hon Ofurum who doubles as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, listed some roads tarred under the Uzodimma’s led 3R administration in Owerri North LGA.

According to him, roads in Amakohia, Egbu, Emii, Awaka to Eze Akujor house, Uratta, Toronto to Orji, Toronto to Ekemmegbuoha to Ikeduru, among others.

In addition, the motion reads,

“Whereas this road popularly known as Ogbosisi connects two Federal roads namely: Owerri-Umuahia Road and Owerri-Aba Road respectively, leading to many locations and involved in various economic activities in the State;

“Aware that despite the unique importance of this important road to the economy of Imo State, it was deprived of attention and left in decay by past administrations and turned to death traps, thereby increasing the suffering of the people;

“Realizing that this major road when completed will further attract development, save transport cost, enhance interconnectivity to major highways, and make it much easier, faster and cheaper for traders to transport their goods and services to other parts of the State without much stress, and well boost the State’s economy”.

“If we don’t commend him, we are not doing well for ourselves. The market in question is an economic market and the most heavy timber market in Imo State. The connectivity of this road is wonderful, and while we thank our own Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Owerri North is still asking for more”, he said.