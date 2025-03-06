Enyiogasi (Ok 2000) Receives “Okigwe First Movement” Members

..Pledges Total Commitment, Support For Group

It was another great day in the beginning of a new dawn in Okigwe Zone, Imo State as members of Okigwe First Movement, a Socio-cultural and Developmental Organization, paid a courtesy visit on one of Okigwe’s finest Leaders and Elder Statesman Chief John Enyiogasi, widely known as OK 2000.

Chief Enyiogasi who received the Delegation in his office in Owerri, expressed so much joy over the visit by the Okigwe Leaders who came to see him.

Some of the Leaders in the Delegation spoke extensively on the reason for the visit,but firstly applauded OK 2000 on how he has remained a good and worthy Ambassador of Okigwe Zone for several decades.

Speakers like Nze S. O. D Onuoha, Rt. Hon. Ike C. Ibe, Hon. Stanley Nzekwe, Dr. Harold Onumo, Prince Okey Ogwuegbu, Chief Tony Asomugha, Engr Emeka Okpokoro, Dr. Ambrose Onyekwere, Chief Emedom, Dr. Uzor Okafor, Barr Ebere Osuji, Hon Ngaobiwu, Hon Kesandu Kenkwo, Barr David Okonkwo, High Chief Charles Njoku, Prince Eddie Ekwebelem, Sir Fab Okochi, and other distinguished sons of Okigwe present, said that it is now of paramount necessity and important that they remain committed towards the good, growth and development of Okigwe Zone like in the days of Dee Sam Mbakwe.

They assured Chief Enyiogasi that development of Okigwe Zone is no longer negotiable and can not be business as usual, as every member of Okigwe First Movement is ready and willing to sacrifice time, talent and treasure towards a better Okigwe Zone.

In response,the host, Chief John Enyiogasi (OK 2000), expressed happiness that his works were still appreciated by his people and pledged his total support towards the Group and its course while advising that the Group should support the government of the day and ensure sincerity and total commitment towards the all important movement of rejuvenating Okigwe Zone.

Hon. George Egu in his closing remarks, thanked the Okigwe born Business mogul for his consistent commitment towards a better Okigwe Zone and joined previous speakers in praying for more good health of mind, body and soul for Chief Enyiogasi.

The Delegation included members of the Group from the Six Local Government Areas of the Zone.

It would be recalled that Okigwe First movement was inaugurated a few weeks ago to champion the movement for a better Okigwe Zone, led by selfless patriots for the overall Socio Economic and Political development of Okigwe Zone.