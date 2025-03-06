Imo State Indigenes In Europe, England, USA, Canada Urge One Of Their Own To Run For Governor In 2027

Imo State indigenes gathered in Toronto on March 2, 2025, to call on Chief Charles Orie to run for Governor of Imo State in 2027. They argued that it is time for the Diaspora to produce the next Governor, emphasizing that Chief Orie, who has been a dedicated member of the Nigerian Diaspora in Canada for years, is the right candidate for the job.

At the event, Imolites and other Nigerians praised Chief Charles Umuezurike Orie as a leader who empowers both the poor and the wealthy, creating opportunities for many young people to become successful entrepreneurs. He was described as a man with a heart of gold, always caring for those around him.

Speakers at the gathering called him a man of the people, full of wisdom, humility, and deep compassion. They highlighted his team spirit and strong leadership qualities, insisting that he is the ideal leader to bring positive change to Imo State.

The Imo Diaspora community at the event officially endorsed Chief Orie as their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Chief Orie, visibly moved by the overwhelming support, expressed his gratitude. He thanked them for their trust and confidence, acknowledging their commitment, courage, and passion in organizing such a significant event in his honor. He assured them that their request was a powerful call to action that he would carefully consider.

The night was filled with celebration and excitement, making it a truly memorable occasion for all in attendance.