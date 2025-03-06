Imo Assembly Approves Hon Sam Ogbunikpa’s Motion for Road Revamp, Okigwe Township Stadium Overhaul

By Onyekachi Eze

Passionate about the good living condition of his Constituents, the Member representing Okigwe State Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chidiebere Samuel Ogbunikpa, has drawn the Imo State Government’s attention to the deplorable state of roads in the Area, especially, within the urban city of Okigwe.

Also punctured for immediate attention was the rehabilitation of the decayed Okigwe Township Stadium.

Ogbunikpa raised these items for consideration, under the House of Assembly motion he presented on the floor of the chambers on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Hon Ogbunikpa informed the Lawmakers that most of the roads in his Constituency are impassable; either divided into two by erosion, or would soon meet same disaster if rainy season starts.

The representative dissected on the angle that, Okigwe was a division under Owerri Province during the colonial period and the headquarters of Okigwe zone in the present Imo State.

Furthermore, he said, good roads network, streets and stadium play vital roles in the development of an area; economically, socially and politically.

He submitted that, he was compelled to present the motion on the fact that he represents a larger Constituency, those whom their welfare rests on his shoulder.

Given by the dangers posed on the bad road, his constituents do not only suffer on effects of potholes, but also, the distribution of farm produce from villages to the urban areas of the LGA.

In a heart of appreciation, he commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for the rehabilitation of the Okigwe-Owerri road which is the major road leading to Okigwe from Owerri, which had been abandoned by previous Imo State administrations.

Rt. Hon. Chidi Ogbunikpa asserted, “Noting that some roads and streets which include Ike road, Umuchima road, Ubaha road, Opara road, Elezuo street, Eze street, etc and the only Stadium in Okigwe Town are impassable and have been in very bad state for a long time no thanks to previous administrations that abandoned them and would need to be rehabilitated;

“Noting further that Heartland Football Club, at some point had hosted other football clubs at Okigwe Township Stadium and won most of their matches in that Stadium which brought Imo State in the limelight both nationally and internationally, but the Stadium is now in a deplorable condition”.

He hinted that, the need calling for the repair of the Okigwe Township Stadium cannot be overemphasized, pointing out that if fixed, and it stands in the name and use of the entire Imo State populace, for sports use and not for Okigwe people alone.

“That stadium is in dire need for government intervention. It is in comatose. If you enter the changing room alone, it is in a horrible state, talk more of the rest of the segments in the stadium.

“We trust our darling governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and how he holds quality projects to heart. He is a listening governor whom I know will come to our rescue on the issue of roads and the stadium”, said Ogbunikpa.

The House therefore resolved as follows:

“To urge His Excellency, Dist. Sen. (Dr.) Hope Uzodimma, to rehabilitate the Okigwe Township Stadium as a matter of urgency so that football matches can be played there once more;

“To urge His Excellency, Dist. Sen. (Dr.) Hope Uzodimma to, as a matter of urgency, direct the Ministry of Works and other relevant agencies to carry out palliative work on the Okigwe Urban roads especially those aforementioned before the rainy season as a temporary measure and further consider the complete rehabilitation of the roads”.

The motion which was Co-Sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, with the following members; Hon. James Esile, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon. Samuel Osuji and Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, received the overwhelming support of the Lawmakers with the ayes having the majority vote.