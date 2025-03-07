INVESTING IN HUMAN is a promise i made to GOD says Double Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke the Sponsor, Naze and Obibiezena Widow’s Palliative program, History was recorded again on Monday 24th day of February 2025 as Double Chief Anoruo SPONSORED 2025 WIDOW’S PALLIATIVE EMPOWERMENT IN NAZE AND OBIBIEZENA.

A Humanitarian philanthropist , Double Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke, the Ome Nneji 1 of Naze, Ome Nneji 1 of Obibiezena all in Owerri North LGA, Imo State has embarked on an empowerment program for the past 8-9, 10 years now.

The 2025 Widow’s Palliative Empowerment was a huge success to the Glory of God Almighty as the Widows beneficiaries from Naze and Obibiezena called out the sponsor OMENEJI, circle him round and make a prophetic prayer unpon him, his family and business. There was a big Celebration at Double Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke’s country home as they all got their share of the Palliative from Double Chief Anoruo.

According to the coordinator Hon. Amb. Ken Anoruo the S.A to Owerri North LGA Chairman Hon. Lucky Abaraonye., Who informed Trumpeter Reporter that beneficiaries were selected out of the verious kindreds in Naze Autonomous Community and Obibiezena Autonomous Community.Naze is six (6) villages, while Obibiezena is four (4) the widow’s expressed gratitude to God and to the sponsor for his kind gestures for remembering the poor indigent widows in the village.

The sponsor in his response said that he has trained up to 20 Youths in school @ the Age of 30 and @ 40 he has already empowered more than one hundred and fifty Youths (150) engaging in human capital development as a humanitarian, investing in people by running an empowerment program is a promise and my convenant with GOD. He also added that all he asked GOD in LIFE, that GOD has all fufilled in his LIFE. Am doing this in Appreciation and I will continue to do it because unemployment has eaten deep into the lives of my people in the village and also ensure that the beneficiaries embark on meaningful things to assist members of their families.

Beneficiaries expressed that it was a dream come true, that Double Chief Anoruo is God’s sent give hope to the helpless by putting smile on their faces.

This is the first time the sponsor is been present to witness his empowerment/ Palliative program, And he invited the Traditional Ruler of Naze Autonomous Community Eze Frances Ogbonnaya Ugorji (Eze Udo II of Naze) and Eze Dr. Peter U Onyewuenyi (Ezena III of Obibiezena) and many other cabinet chiefs who witnessed the event. Eze of Naze Autonomous Community in his speech thanked Double Chief Anoruo for his initiative by extending to indigent Widow’s, also praying that God should touch the heart of our brothers and Sisters in diaspora who have the well wheedle to engaged such program to help the less privileged in our verious Community. If we have up to 4 or 5 prominent personality in Naze and Obibiezena joining in such palliative program, our people will smile out from poorvety he concluded.

“We thank so much our own Double Chief Ome Nneji to keep on doing good and touching lives in his Community, GOD in his infinite mercy will continue to bless and provide for you and your family more as you impact in the lives of Naze people and Obibiezena Community also we pray you extend to other negboring Community in the state. Keep doing good to mankind. Investing in human capital development is the highest investment. GOD BLESS YOU MORE OMENEJI”

Naze Community and Obibiezena is blessed with Rich Men of digitity and pedigree both home and Abroad.

