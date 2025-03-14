Rehabilitation Of Technical Colleges In Imo Underway, As State Lawmakers Back Ikpamezie’s Motion

By Onyekachi Eze

Considering the numerous benefits associated with being self reliant, Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have given approval to Hon Innocent Ikpamezie’s motion for the rehabilitation of all dilapidated Technical Colleges across the State.

Rising from the resolutions of a motion presented by the Mbaitoli Lawmaker, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the House Members gave their nod, describing it as timely and one of the panaceas to unemployment.

It was seconded by Hon Chisom Ojukwu, representing Nkwerre State Constituency.

Ikpamezie explained that it was an important motion for the benefit of the State, especially, as it concerns the youths.

Regretting that currently, over 50 percent of youths do not further their education after their secondary learning stage, due to either paucity of funds or lack of interest, getting all the Technical Colleges functioning would be the best idea of the government.

Hon Ikpamezie posited that, across all the technical colleges in the state, there are abandoned structures while the rest are used as hideouts for rogues.

He hinted that in the past, people developed interest in skills, and other related techs until the decline and crapping of some subjects in the curriculum.

According to the lawmaker, anyone that passed through a technical college needs no government presence for employment.

“However, automobile engineers, Caterers and bakers, safety department, building and construction work, radio, television and electronics are some departments taught in technical colleges”, Ikpamezie highlighted.

He was hopeful that Imo State government under Uzodimma with the way he has prioritised the wellbeing of Ndi Imo would hearken to the resolution of the motion in getting the techs functioning once again, and the students getting remuneration as at when due.

“From childhood, Children can be channeled to learn skills for the future. Most of the construction giants here in the Country if you check very well were never graduates, but students of technical education”.

“It is unfortunate that our youths have lost interest in education, they are looking for shortcuts forgetting that the best shortcut is by engaging in technical learning. This motion is to help our youths relaxed for their future and for the betterment of the State” Ikpamezie added.

Hon Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre) while supporting the motion advocated that cooperating with private sectors will go a long way in giving it a boost.

Hon Iheonukara Johnson (Ideato South), opined that the more the youths are engaged, unemployment and other social vices would be reduced. He contributed that while that is been done, adequate assessment should be done.

Hon Okey Udeze (Ideato North), Hon Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North), Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano), Princewill Amuchie (Aboh Mbaise), all agreed towards same direction that reintroducing technical colleges will do wonders in arresting insecurity, unemployment and boost self reliance.

Hon Ebonine Bennett Ozioma Worship (Njaba), in his assertion, confirmed that he is a product of a technical education.

“Today, I am able to produce an industrial stabilizer and sockets, all thanks to technical study”. Notwithstanding, he regretted the absence of Introductory Technology in Secondary Schools, where most of the praticals were taught.

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), said, the motion captured effectively the core challenges of the State, wishing it would go round in all the States of the federation.

“In Imo State, we have hunger, insecurity, unemployment, drug abuse, misdirected youths which is called Yahoo yahoo, are the prevalent challenges in the State. Technical education holds strong panacea to the listed challenges. If as a state will take proactive steps in addressing the prayers of the motion, a lot would have been done”, Ibeh posited.

Speaking further, he added, “in the education curriculum, mentoring should be included, because some misnomer seen in youths are as a result of poor mentorship.

The youths can be taken off the streets via healthy engagement”.

“The Elder of the House” as fondly addressed, advised that the law establishing technical education should be revisited in order to add more current trends that might be missing in the old law.

“The motion should be taken beyond this level, but making it a law”.

Lending his voice, the Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) lauded the prayers of the motion.

However, he said governor Uzodimma has done a lot to better the lives of Imo youths in both skills and empowerment programs.

Hon James Esile (Onuimo) adopted Onyemaechi’s contribution in describing Uzodimma as a youth friendly governor.

They were of the opinion that youths having the zeal to learn and shun easy routes to wealth would go a long way.

The House later resolved to urge governor Uzodimma through the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tertiary and Technical Education to:

(i) Rehabilitate and upgrade all technical colleges in Imo State, providing them with modern equipment, functional workshops, and well-trained instructors.

(ii) Introduce hostel facilities in existing Technical Colleges to encourage students from all parts of the State to enroll.

(iii) Provide stipends or financial support to Students pursuing Technical Education, thereby encouraging enrollment and reducing dropout rates.

(iv) Advocate for strong partnerships between Technical Colleges and Private Industries to facilitate internships and employment opportunities for graduates of this scheme.