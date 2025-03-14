Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker, Hon Princewill Amuchie Exposes Health Dangers Of  Styrofoam

..As Imo Assembly Approves Statewide Ban On The Product

By Onyekachi Eze

For the adequate health check and awareness of residents of Imo State, Hon Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie has exposed the dangers of Styrofoam to human health.

This call was made through a motion moved by Hon Amuchie, Member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, plenary session.

Amuchie, who heads the Minority Leader position of the 10th House, was passionate about the inherent dangers associated by the hazardous intake of chemicals seen in Styrofoam.

It was learnt that the chief mover of the motion intends to instill healthy consciousness on both the urban and rural dwellers across the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Presenting the motion, Amuchie informed the Members that recently, the discus on the negative effects of Styrofoam to health, dominated the airwaves, globally.

He disclosed that aside from leading to neurological defects if consumed of a contaminated food, Styrofoam also causes deadly cancer ailments to the body.

Hon Princewill Amuchie, further explained that, as a Lawmaker, he considered it expedient to bring it to fore so as to avert any risk the effect might cause to Ndi Imo.

He said, the essence of the motion, also, was to get Imolites aware of the health risks involved in using the Styrofoam plastic packs.

According to Amuchie, Styrofoam is a man-made nuisance that has come to jeopardise with people’s lives, hence, the call for precautionary measures in markets, shops, restaurants, hotels and other roadside mama-put joints still using it to pack food instead of a normal plate.

Nevertheless, he accepted that although most people may not be aware of these, through the motion, they would hear and take active steps henceforth.

“There are lots of diseases that come with this. Sometimes, people warm foods in the same pack and on the process, the chemicals deposit into the food.

Part of the text of the motion reads, “Whereas the hazardous effects of Styrofoam has been brought to the attention of the Public which prompted the Lagos State Government to ban its production and usage in the State;

“Aware that the use and disposal of this non biodegradable material contribute to the environmental pollution and harm to both humans and wildlife;

“Worried that the continuous production and disposal of Styrofoam release toxic chemicals that contaminate our air, water and soil which in other words bring some incurable diseases like cancer, neurological damage and reproductive issues;

“Worried also that as a non biodegradable material, it can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, lasting from one generation to the other, and it is commonly found everywhere as some were used as cups, others as plates or containers;

“Glad to know that a State like Lagos has already banned this killer material, while some European countries, United States of America, China, Taiwan, Rwanda, etc have taken the bold step in banning this material”.

Hon Princewill Amuchie therefore advised the public to vehemently avoid any food packed in Styrofoam, either in occasions or in food joints, pointing out that their health should be prioritized than the content inside.

The motion was co sponsored by Hon. Clinton Amadi, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu,

Hon. Kingsley Ozurumba, Hon. Henry Agbasonu, Rt. Hon. Chyna Iwuanyanwu,

Hon. Samuel Ogbunikpa, Hon. Samuel Otuibe, Hon. Johnson Duru Iheonukara, Hon. Bernard Ozoemena and Hon. Ikenna lhezuo.

The Members gave an ovation to Amuchie for the well thought-out motion which has the interest of Imolites at heart.

They described it as a motion that deserves every bit of support and commendation.

Devoid of a dissent voice, the House resolved to urge Governor Hope Uzodimma to direct the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to ban the use of Styrofoam in Imo State because of its Health implications.

Also, it was resolved that the use of alternative eco friendly material such as biodegradable packaging products and reusable material be encouraged in the State.

Lastly, the Lawmakers unanimously resolved that a public awareness campaign for the justification of the ban of the use of Styrofoam in Imo State be launched to educate the citizens on the hazards of Styrofoam and the importance of adopting environmentally friendly practices, and a taskforce to monitor and enforce the ban of this material be put in place.