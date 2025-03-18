Obazu Mbieri Community Hosts Mbaitoli LGA Chairman, Nwanegwo

..As PG, Abaekwume Assures Of Community’s Support

The People of Obazu Mbieri,in Mbaitoli LGA,Imo State on Saturday,15,2024, rolled out the Drums to celebrate the Executive Chairman of Mbaitoli LGA,Hon Ihunaya Nwanegwo.

The event which took place place at Obazu Civil Center with Mayor of Mbieri,Asimobi as Chairman of the Ceremony had the President General, PG of Obazu Community,TPL Iheanyi Abaekwume and Wife present.

The occasion kicked off with Speeches from many prominent Sons and Daughters of Obazu who trooped out in their numbers and gaily dressed to witness the event..

Mayor Asinobi described the event as a welcome development which expressed the love the people of Obazu have for the Mbaitoli Council Chairman.

A Prominent Son of Mbieri Nation and Elder Statesman, Chief Marcellenus Nlemigbo(MARCON) thanked the people of Obazu Mbieri led by the PG, TPL Iheanyi Abaekwume for deeming it fit to host Hon Ifunanya Nwanegwu.

He commented Abaekwume’s Leadership qualities and Foresight, especially the peace and development recorded in Obazu since Abaekwume’s reign, as PG, assuring that Hon Ihunanya Nwanegwu will not disappoint Mbaitoli LGA.

In his speech,the Supervisory Councilor for Agriculture and son of Obazu,Hon Emeka Nosiri thanked the people of Obazu, Chief Abaekwume for supporting him and the LGA Chairman for choosing him to serve in his Administration.

The PG,TPL Abaekwume who spearhead the Ceremony said that his wish is for Nwanegwu to succeed in office by leaving a mark in the sands of history with notable legacies that will speak for him even after he had left office.

Abaekwume charged Hon Nosiri,the Supervisory Councilor for Agriculture to do Obazu proud in his office through hard work..

The Honourable member representing Mbaitoli in the Imo House of Assembly,Hon Ikpamezie was full of happiness by the act by Obazu community to host the LGA Chairman.

The Chairman, Hon Nwanegwu,who was full of joy thanked the People of Obazu for giving him such sumptuous reception and promised to reciprocate through putting the Community in priority list in the LGA.

He reintegrated the vision of his Administration, which is to make sure that every part of Mbaitoli LGA is touched with evidence of diveidenc of Democracy.

At the end of the Reception,the train moved to Abaekwume’s Palatial home at Umueze Obazu,where there was enough to eat and drink till next day.

There were also Cultral Dancers, Masquerades and other Entertainers.