Kaduru Leads Reconciliation, Consolidation In Ngor Okpala APC

..Working With Other Leaders In LG To Energize Party

…Kickstarts Support Of Ward Meetings Working With Ward Chairmen

….Pleads With LG Leaders On Need For More LGA-Level Party Engagements

Following recent developments in the All Progressives Congress (APC) across several wards in Ngor/Okpala LGA, Dr Kaduru has initiated a strategic grassroots mobilization effort to strengthen the party’s unity and engagement.

Recognizing the unwavering support of His Excellency, Sen Hope Uzodimma, this move serves as a critical step toward consolidating the party’s presence in the LGA.

Dr Kaduru, a medical Doctor, public health expert and renowned philanthropist, is also the convener of the NKWA CHI KWERE Movement, a platform dedicated to community development, grassroots empowerment and social impact.His commitment to uplifting communities aligns with his longstanding support for the party.

On the aspect of strengthening APC through Stakeholder Engagements.The Ward meeting was preceded by critical engagements with party leaders across Ngor Okpala LGA. During these discussions, Dr Kaduru highlighted His Excellency, Sen Hope Uzodimma’s strategic appointments of Ngor/Okpala indigenes and his consistent support for the party’s leadership in the LGA.

He also emphasized:

the impact of the governor’s numerous developmental projects, which have positively transformed the lives of the people in Ngor Okpala,the new employment opportunities in the Onyeaghalanwanne Ya axis, which will boost economic stability in the LGA.Also the economic value of the airport runway resurfacing and expansion, which will enhance trade, investment, and infrastructure development in both Ngor Okpala and Imo State.

On commitment to Unity and Grassroots Mobilization.During the Ward meeting, Dr Kaduru reaffirmed the importance of unity within the ruling party. He pledged to continue working with elected leaders and party executives to reconcile factions, consolidate support, and ensure party stability.

In his remarks, Hon Chibuike, Leader of the Legislative Council in Ngor Okpala, expressed his excitement over the new wave of grassroots engagement.The Ward Chairman also commended Kaduru’s unwavering support for the party over the years and encouraged him to sustain these efforts for long-term party consolidation.

The meeting witnessed a strong turnout of party leaders and members, with only those outside the State unable to attend.

On the resolutions and way forward; leaders in the ward reaffirmed their commitment to APC and pledged to mobilize new members while ensuring continued party growth. With Dr. Kaduru’s renewed dedication, APC in Ngor Okpala is set for greater strength and grassroots consolidation.