27 Fresh Air Movement Coordinators Applaud Governor Uzodimma’s Administrative Exploits In Imo

…Pass Vote Of Confidence On Lawmaker, James Esile As Worthy Vision Bearer, President

Fresh Air Movement, Imo State

A Communique Issued At The 33rd Quarterly Stakeholders Meeting Of The 27 Local Government Areas Coordinator, Being Sunday, 2nd Of March, 2025, Held At The Rento Hotel Owerri, Imo State

Background:

Fresh Air Movement, Imo State, is a grassroots-based sociopolitical movement and a nonprofit-making organization operational in Imo State with the core objectives of uplifting the masses and educating the locals about the good policies of the government of Imo State led by Senator Hope Uzodimma, volunteering in community services, empowering people, especially the underprivileged educationally, medically, vocationally, technically, in business, and otherwise to be economically self-independent, and contributing meaningfully to societal development.

The meeting was presided over by the Director-General (DG) of the Movement, Hon. John Mbonu Uchenwoke-Ekperechi, and assisted by Hon. Chief Osita Onuoha, Deputy President of Fresh Air Movement. The Stakeholders meeting, which was themed “Innovative Strategies in Grassroots Governance for the Government in a Distressed Economy,” had the gracious presence of Hon. Chief (Dr.) James Uba Esile, President of the Movement (vision bearer), and the current State Lawmaker representing the people of Onuimo Local Government Area in the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA), State Woman Leader, Lady Peace Nnamdi, and all the 27 Local Government Area Coordinators.

Observations:

1. The observed steady growth and wide acceptance of Fresh Air Movement, Imo State, which is present in all the 305 INEC Wards in the State.

2. Stakeholders observed steady improvement in the security of the state courtesy of the government’s massive investment in security and coordinated efforts of the Imo State traditional council, commissioner of homeland security, commissioner of rural development, local vigilante groups, and president-generals which has contributed to good and quality governance.

3. That the recently conducted local government elections are gradually bringing governance to the grassroots and dividends of democracy to the people of Imo State who were allowed to vote in their choice of leaders to lead them at the council.

4. There were also improvements in the electricity power supply under the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

5. Infrastructural development, such as access roads to the hinterland areas, primary health care, insurance, and education, has greatly improved.

Recommendations:

1. In a bid to effectively coordinate the activities and programs of the movement owing to the influx of members in all the LGA, stakeholders recommend six times meetings annually instead of quarterly, which is presently obtainable.

3. Stakeholders also recommended an enlarged state executive, which resulted in the appointment of the following persons:

Comr. Sunday Ndukwe, Secretary, Orsu, LGA.

Olaoluwa Victoria, Ideato South LGA, Non-Indigenous Coordinator

Hon. Ifeanyi Nwigwe, Assistant Secretary, Ehime Mbano, Mrs. Daniel Blessing, Assistant Women Leader, Onuimo.

Hon. Engr. Felix Ejiogu, Youth Leader, Owerri Municipal.

Comr. Oke Ukachukwu Media 1, Njaba

Comr. Ashan Clinton, media 2, Isiala Mbano and Mrs. Rita Eze, Ikeduru, PRO.

2. LGA Coordinators recommend the 2025 Easter Holidays for extraordinary leadership summit and mega empowerment according to the needs of members in all the 27 LGAs.

3. The need for coordinators to relate with his or her various leadership and leaders of thought to ensure growth and development in the LGA.

4. Stakeholders conclude and recommend peaceful and violence-free approaches to all issues; hence, without peace, development is an illusion.

Appreciations:

Stakeholders appreciate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, for quality governance and for providing a veritable ground for the association of good concerns to strive in the State because if there is no peaceful atmosphere in the State, this gathering would not have been held.

Stakeholders also appreciate the vision bearer of the Fresh Air Movement, Hon. Chief James Uba Esile, the House Member of Onuimo State Constituency, and his support of the concerns for the underprivileged in the state through the establishment of the Fresh Air Movement.

The contributions of the 27 LGA coordinators in educating the grassroots about the good works of the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the core values of the movement are well noted.

Signed:

Hon. John Mbonu Uchenwoke-Ekperechi

(Director-General, Fresh Air Movement, Imo State.)

Hon. Chief Osita Onuoha

(Deputy President, Fresh Air Movement, Imo State).