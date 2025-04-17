Infrastructure Governor Of The Year Award: Oru East Lawmaker, Chigozie Nwaneri Rolls Out Tributes For Uzodimma 

..As Imo Assembly Backs Motion To Commend, Congratulate Governor

By Onyekachi Eze

The timeless saying, “let who the cap fits, wear it,” resonates strongly as Dr. Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, is honored by Vanguard Newspapers Limited.

Uzodimma was on Friday, April 11, 2025 recognized as the “Infrastructure Governor of the year”, by the publishers of the well edited national daily, Vanguard.

In light of this, the Member representing Oru East State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, has taken out time to pay glowing tributes to the Governor for his uniqueness in leadership and administration.

Nwaneri did this through a motion he presented at the floor of the House during its plenary session on Tuesday April 15, 2025 and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

Nwaneri submitted that at first, Uzodimma’s love for the people of Imo State is immeasurable.

He said, not only that he has done great by constructing virtually all the major and inland roads of Imo State, but has also ensured the projects were of high quality that would stand a test of time.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri listed some of the projects done by Uzodimma’s administration which reads, “the Owerri-Okigwe Road, Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Road, ongoing construction of the Awo-Omamma/Okwudor Road, the Sam Mbakwe Airport Road with night landing facilities, the Health Centres in the three zones of the State, the general Hospitals built.

Further projects executed by Uzodimma according to the Lawmaker is the International Conference Centre (IICC) which is almost completed, the Light Up Imo Project, Rural roads rehabilitation, to mention but a few.

He argued that the 3R Mantra administration of Uzodimma has made very significant strides in infrastructural development in Imo State.

Moreso, the Chief Whip added that Uzodimma’s efforts have catalyzed economic growth, improved road connectivity, reduced travel time and facilitated commerce which translated to a better standard of living for the Imolites.

Said he, “Whereas the exploits done in the infrastructural development in Imo State by His Excellency, Dist. Sen. (Dr.) Hope Uzodimma has attracted the attention of the Media and general public including the International Communities giving rise to the very prestigious Award from the Vanguard Newspapers Ltd as “the Infrastructure Governor of the Year” chosen from among all the 36 Governors in Nigeria;

“Aware that the Award is a testament to His Excellency’s commitment to delivering sustainable, durable and high quality infrastructure across the State which has repositioned Imo State as a prime destination for investors, entrepreneurs and businesses seeking a conducive environment to thrive”.

Speaking further, the Oru East Member hinted that the Governor has done a lot and deserved the award.

“Some governors in their second tenure rarely work knowing that they are not returning to governorship seat, but such impression was not same with Uzodimma. From the onset, he has not rested, but has maintained the tempo on good governance. It is well deserved award for the governor.

“It’s laudable. This kind of award attracts International business experts; when they see that the State is working and that things are moving well, investors will have confidence to come.

“Currently, the governor is ensuring that health insurance touches the grassroots”.

Therefore, Hon Nwaneri enjoined critiques to be pragmatic and only criticize adequately and constructively.

Hon Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu of Oguta State Constituency in support of the motion, said, the governor has done excellently well to deserve the Vanguard Newspapers award. He enthused that listing all Uzodimma’s projects would take pages and days to complete.

Nwosu commended the governor for the Oguta-Mgbidi road, pointing out that across all the Local Government Areas, Uzodimma’s good projects reverberates.

“I want to appreciate the governor, and join my brother Hon Chigozie Nwaneri in congratulating the Governor for this meritorious award last weekend by Vanguard Newspapers”.

Also supporting, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli) opined that in the past, Imo State had governors who never made Ndi Imo proud which Uzodimma has changed the narratives that Ndi Imo can from anywhere boast of their State of origin.

Hon Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano) averred that it is the first time the people are finding it difficult to lay hands on where to criticize a sitting governor, courtesy of Uzodimma’s good governance ideas.

Osuji said, “Our dear governor has made us proud on education, today, statistics has shown that Imo ranks 1st in Nigeria. Our governor in truth came prepared to do well for the people of Imo State. Vanguard Newspapers painstakingly did a very good job in picking our governor for the award and we were proud to support him right there in Lagos State”.

Hon Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre) in his own submission maintained that governor Hope Uzodimma is a brand that is publicly distinguished from others for effective governance. “Governor Hope Uzodimma is a refined product that we are proud of; I am talking about who has prudently managed the Imo resources. He is exceptional; he has done what every other person has failed to do”.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Princewill Amuchie (Aboh Mbaise) joined his voice in commending the governor. “The motion before this Honorable House is one every right thinking Imolite will have interest on. The road that leads to my LGA, before now, I mean the Mbaise road was a nightmare but now you can drive down with your eyes closed”.

Amuchie remarked that all Uzodimma’s projects will live beyond his administration as they are all superb. He said, “Everyday, the opposition is being shut up because there is no angle one can blame or attack Governor Uzodimma from. I commend him for the excellent jobs done, while I plead and hope that the Okpala/Mbano road would be fixed before the heavy rains starts. If that road is done, we will be forever grateful”.

Also, the following Lawmakers; Hon. Uche Agabige (Orsu), Hon Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Hon Okechukwu Udeze (Ideato North), Hon Johnleoba Iheoha (Ikeduru), Hon Uzoma Francis Osuoha (Ohaji/Egbema), Hon. Emeka Ozurumba (Isu), Hon. Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu), acknowledged that Uzodimma has sagaciously worked for Ndi Imo and deserved every award he got.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu however in his submission clarified that the Governor was not merely honoured for physical roads infrastructure, but also on his social and economic impacts to the State.

Iwuanyanwu asserted that on Social infrastructure, the Governor rejigged the Civil Service sector with quality welfare of the workforce as well as their prompt payment.

Also on social infrastructure according to the Deputy Speaker, the Primary Health Care system and health insurance scheme which has aided Imolites on good medicare were among the distinguished factors that earned the governor the honour.

Highlighting on the economic infrastructure, Rt. Hon Iwuanyanwu listed the Youth empowerment programs, the assented electrification project of the State by generating its own power for uninterrupted power supply adds to the kudos on the governor’s archives.

“The governor truly deserved this award, not just on physical infrastructure, but on social and economic infrastructure. He is still going to do more”, Iwuanyanwu said.

With the glowing encomiums on the Governor, the House resolved to commend the Governor on the Meritorious Award from no less a National Media Organization – Vanguard Newspapers Ltd.

Furthermore, House unanimously resolved to not only congratulate Governor Uzodimma but to also write him a commendation Letter from the 10th House of Assembly acknowledging his good works and great Infrastructural strides achieved so far.