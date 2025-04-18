Tension in Imo Community Over Controversy Surrounding Land Acquisition

….As Land Commissioner Clears Air

Palpable tension has risen in Umuagwo community, in oil rich Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State as people of the area are disturbed over the manner external forces, including government agents, are trying to take over their communal land.

The said land, situate at Owerri Porthacort Road, in Umuagwo has become an issue of contest in recent times as one family in the neighboring Nkarahia community are alleged to have encroached the land even as Government of Imo State has concluded plans to acquire it.

People of Umuelu Village, Umuagwo, one of the communities that make up the town yesterday stormed the office of the Ministry of Land to lament their current problems. This is coming against the backdrop of increasing tension in the area of encroachment of the community land.

According to one of the community leaders and spokesperson who addressed journalists at the Ministry of Land, Marcellinus Chukwu, there is fear of the unknown in the community over the unknown identity of those who have invaded their land on Owerri Porthacort Road.

Chukwu said that after the community won their land case in Supreme Court against the Akpelu family of Nkarahia in the same Ohaji/Egbema LGA, there is encroachment to their own part of the land.

“We have won the Akpelu family of Nkarahia in the Supreme Court and in hold of our land. Part of the land had been sold to developers who erected structures for farm and other uses including estate management before some persons came with well equipped security operatives including army and police to take possession of our land. The armed operatives who came threatened to shoot and kill us in our land after demolitions”

Chukwu whose statements was corroborated by the eldest in the compound, Oha Cyprian Chukwu, Comrade Casmir Amadi and Chief Lechi disclosed that those whose clear identities could not be ascertained but armed with guns and uniforms have taken possession of part of the land with suspected intent to covet it.

The community representative further said that an inquiry from the office of the Surveyour General of the State in office showed the Imo State Government has acquired the land but office of the commissioner of land denied knowledge during the early stage of the development but accused opponents of the community in the land dispute as those responsibile for the act.

While the Umuagwo community is worried over the double standard of the government, it wondered how government will go ahead with acquisition without discussion with the land owners.

“How can our land be acquired without our knowledge, discussion and compensation from government. Yes, government is the owner of the land but at least the owners deserve to be notified for compensation and purposes of the acquisition”

The community vowed to resist external forces using illgimitate means to covet their land under any guise.

Speaking on the matter when contacted, Land Commissioner, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu informed that government is not using force to gain access to the land as it has mapped the location for acquisition adding that the mandatory notice of the days for those involved to notify government has been published. Onuegbu said that all parties involved are expected to report and state their case over the acquisition plan by the state government. He denied knowledge of government moving to the location with the presence of the gun-totting security operatives stating that it could be handiwork of the other warring factions claiming the land.