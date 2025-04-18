Flooding: Imo Assembly Recommends Reconstruction Of Akwakuma Roundabout/Egbeada-Orlu Old Road, Umuonyeali Timber Market Road/Ama Wire Orji 

Bearing in mind the relevance of periodic roads maintenance for its durability, the Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have requested for the immediate reconstruction of Akwakuma Roundabout/Egbeada-Orlu Old Road, Umuonyeali Timber Market Road/Ama Wire Orji Road for the control of flooding in the aforementioned areas.

In a motion moved by the Member for Mbaitoli State Constituency, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, the House resolved to urge the Works Commissioner to as a matter of urgency commence the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the aforementioned roads to prevent further damage to the Owerri-Orlu Road and mitigate the effects of flooding.

Also, it resolved to mandate the said Ministry to ensure the prompt removal of the silt and debris blocking the “Collect Water Drainage” at Akwakuma Roundabout to facilitate free flow of rainwater, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

Earlier in his presentation, Ikpamezie disclosed that the Akwakuma Roundabout/Egbeada-Orlu Old Road and

Umuonyeali Timber Market Road/Ama Wire Orji Road are vital access roads linking various communities in Mbaitoli and Owerri North to the newly constructed Owerri-Orlu Road.

He posited that it was one of the best infrastructural achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma that has continued to elicit appraisals from all and sundry.

He observed that the current state of the Akwakuma Roundabout/Egbeada-Orlu old Road and the Umuonyeali Timber Market Road/Ama Wire Orji Road is not only in deplorable condition, but also lacking proper drainage systems, which has led to persistent flooding that affects adjoining roads including the Owerri-Orlu Road

Hon Ikpamezie further observed that the accumulation of floodwater and

sediments from these adjoining roads has blocked the “Collect Water Drainage” at Akwakuma Roundabout, posing a significant threat to the structural integrity and longevity of the newly constructed Owerri-Orlu Road.

He therefore suggested that timely rehabilitation and reconstruction of the said roads will prevent further degradation of the Owerri-Orlu Road, protect public infrastructure, and ensure continued ease of transportation for the citizens.

In addition, the Lawmaker revealed that

as the Chairman House Committee on Environment, he frequently move around to ascertain the true nature of the State’s environment.

He frowned that not less than 3 kilometres road should not be allowed to spoil the over 20 kilometers of solid construction the governor did, buttressing that maintaining the roads and other infrastructures should be a collective responsibility.

The motion received the unanimous support of the Members who were of the opinion that the Ministry of Works should in all urgency swing into action to remedy the situation before it worsens.