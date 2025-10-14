Ihedioha Mourns Exit of Rev Umah Ukpai

A frontline politician and former governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has sent a heart felt sympathy message to the family of deceased preacher, Rev Umah Ukpai whose death was announced recently.

In a message Trumpeta obtained, Ihedioha wrote;

FAREWELL TO GOD’S GENERAL

I received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of God’s servant and national icon, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai — a man whose life was wholly devoted to the service of God and humanity. His unwavering faith, prophetic voice, and tireless evangelism transformed countless lives across generations.

Rev. Ukpai’s enduring legacy of hope, unity, and spiritual renewal will continue to inspire the body of Christ and our nation for years to come. He ran his race with grace and finished strong.

I pray for divine consolation for his family, his mentees, and the wider Christian community, where he was a leading light, a beacon of faith and leadership.

May his gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.