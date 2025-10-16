WORLD Bank Market Traders Storm Owerri Municipal Council Headquarters, Protest Against 30 days quite Notice Given to them to vacate their Shops

By Okey Alozie

Aggrieved Traders at World Bank Estate Market, new Owerri Imo State have protested against alleged plan of government to demolish structures at the middle of the market.

The traders were physically seen in front of Owerri Municipal Council Headquarter’s entrance gate with placards to show their grievances. Some of the write ups on the placards include “we need electricity and clean environment and not building upstairs.

No space for additional structures at the market, etc”.

The Director of Administration and general services of the Council (DAGS) who first addressed them explained that government is only planning to expand the shops by building upstairs adding that those Imolites who were sent packing from other states will be accommodated. “you are not going to be sent out of your shops”. The DAGS submitted.

The leaders of the group earlier told the DAGS that they came for peace and will continue to remain loyal to the government.

They however raised eyesbrow on the quite notice that was served to them on Tuesday 14th of October 2025, demanding that they should vacate their shops within 30 days.

The traders begged the government to rescue them from the bad condition they are facing at the world bank market, due to the already built upstairs that surrounds the market.

While narrating their ordeal, the aggrieved traders revealed that more than 3 traders recently collapsed at the market due to suffocation as no fresh air comes inside the shops again. The traders maintained that the government plan to build more story structures will make the market unconducive to people.

Our roving reporter who visited the place observed that shops at the upstairs are very dirty. Moreover, some of the shops are now being used as toilet because nobody is occupying them. Concerned citizens are now saying that building more shops upstairs will be a waste.

The concerned citizen want the governor to find another place somewhere and build shops for those that are returning from other states.