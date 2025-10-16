The matriach of Ekechi family of Imerienwe passes on at 95

The erstwhile board member, representing South East in the North East Development Commission, NEDC, High Chief (Dr)T. O. E. Ekechi, has lost his mother, Ezinne Lolo Beatrice Nwaogbo Ekechi (Nee Onuoha of Umuowa).

The late Beatrice Ekechi, was a woman whose exemplary life was a light that pointed the way foward for all in her immediate community.

Aged 95, she is survived by six children, 28 grand children and 23 great – grand children.

Lolo’s eldest, HRH Eze Augustine Uwadiegwu Ekechi, Ijenwe II of Imerienwe. He was a retired accountant, civil servant spanning state, treasury, Ministry of Works, Housing & Corporation before his enthronement as the traditional ruler.

The other son, Young-Tobby Ekechi, worked varioysly at Access, Citibank before being the chairman, Ngor Okpala LGA, and currently, the managing director of First Generation Mortgage Bank – the nation’s leading mortgage banker.

On the other hand, Lolo Ezinne Justina Ogu, the Lolo Akuruolu of Obube in Owerri North, the first daughter, is qn accomplished Lagos businesswoman and inspirational community leader.

Also, Mrs Moureen Ihejirika, retired Federal Ministrynof Works (Stores). And, Mrs Ngozi Ogbolu, is a fashion icon.

According to T. O. E. Ekechi, a one time information commissioner in the state, “Even at this age, my family and I regret the passage of a dedicated, inspiring and exemplary mother who for 30 years defied a debilitating stroke condition to sustain the navigation and building of a family dynasty that thrives on integrity, fear and love of God”.

She will be buried on January 3, 2026 in Ekechi’s country home, Imerie, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State.

The formal invite with details for the funeral activities will be made public in due course.

Those who May wish to convey goodwill messages may do so via marketingandmedianigeria@gmail.com, or WhatsApp (08091000009).