IMO RECORDS MAJOR STRIDES IN ROADS, SECURITY, ECONOMIC REVIVAL — DR. REGINALD AMADI

A United States based businessman and prominent Imo State indigene, Dr. Reginald Amadi, has applauded the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma for what he described as remarkable and measurable progress in infrastructure, security, and overall economic development across the state.

Speaking during an interview with the press on governance and development, Dr. Amadi said that although he does not consider himself at politician, his sense of civic responsibility compels him to objectively assess leadership performance.

“I wouldn’t call myself a politician in the strict sense, but my nature is political. Every citizen is political because we all have opinions about governance and leadership,” he stated.

Reflecting on his lifelong ties to Imo State, where he began his life before relocating to the United States, Dr. Amadi said the current administration stands out among previous governments due to its visible and people-oriented achievements.

“In all honesty, we have seen significant improvements in the state since the inception of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration,” he said.

According to him, the most impactful gains have been recorded in infrastructure development, particularly road construction. He disclosed that over 130 strategic roads have been completed within the last six years, with many others at advanced stages of completion, significantly improving mobility and stimulating economic activities.

Dr Amadi cited key corridors such as Owerri–Okigwe, Owerri–Orlu, and other strategic routes, noting that improved connectivity has reduced travel time, eased the movement of goods, and enhanced commercial activities across the state.

Dr. Amadi also identified security as a major turning point for Imo State, describing the transformation from widespread fear to renewed confidence among residents, visitors, and investors.

“There was a time people could not return home for Christmas due to kidnappings and insecurity. Today, families move freely, businesses operate normally, and public gatherings take place without incident,” he said.

He added that the restoration of security has revived Imo’s hospitality and tourism sector, with visitors returning from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and other cities, thereby boosting internally generated revenue.

On economic growth, Dr. Amadi emphasized that infrastructure remains the backbone of development, noting that improved road networks and enhanced connectivity are already yielding tangible benefits for traders, transporters, and small businesses.

While commending Governor Uzodimma’s achievements, he urged future administrations to sustain and build upon the current development trajectory, stressing that governance should prioritize continuity, competence, and the welfare of the people over partisan interests.

“Leadership is not about destroying the achievements of others for political ambition. When a leader performs, credit must be given,” he said.

Dr. Amadi further called on voters to critically evaluate candidates ahead of future elections, insisting that credibility, capacity, and proven track records should take precedence over sentiment or zoning considerations.

