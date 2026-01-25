Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

TRAGEDY, AS UNKNOWN GUNMEN KILL BOY IN IMO COMMUNITY .

By Our Reporter.

The Umuawo village in Ejemekwuru autonomous Community is yet to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of an eightheen year old boy, identified as Chimuanya Anukanti.

Chimuanya was a Student of Ekwuruabo Secondary School, Ejemekwuru where he was said to have registered for School Certificate exams.

The deceased , who was the fifth son of Herbert Anukanti(aka ADAP) was said to have had a little disagreement with the mother, Priscilla, a petty trader at Nkwoala Umuebe market, Ejemekwuru.

A narrator who spoke to Trumpeta newspaper, on condition of anonymity, penultimate Thursday, said during the disagreement Madam Priscilla, who had accused the son of taking her money, swore with her breast that the son would die mysteriously within three days for taking her money and spending it.

The narrator disclosed that Chimuanya didn’t deny taking the money but on the third day after the disagreement, around 8.30-9pm, Chimuanya was shot right in front of their family house in Umuawo.

On that fateful night, three youngmen on a motorcycle had driven past Chimuanya’s family house during which he was shot.

Our narrator said, Chimuanya had raised alarm, “who goes there” and immediately the men on the bike reversed and one of them shot the boy dead at close range and they zoomed off.

Although Late Chimuanya was buried the following Sunday but his death and surrounding circumstances remain a mystery yet to be unraveled.

Meanwhile, Madam Priscilla has been sent packing to her maiden home of the Onyejiawa’s at Umuolowu Ejemekwuru.

