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NIGERIA IS BLEEDING–Daddy Hezekiah.

–Urges Journalists to speak out.

By Innocent Osuoha.

The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Incorporated, His Grace, The Most Rev. Professor Daddy Hezekiah, OON, says the country Nigeria is bleeding and may remain in that state unless the relevant authorities put the right machinery in place to salvage her.

He spoke, last Saturday in Nkwerre, at a forum of Journalists from Imo State. At the forum were members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors Imo State, Imo State NUJ, a special delegation from IBC Owerri and the Nigerian Statesman Newspapers.

Daddy Hezekiah took a swipe on Nigeria’s insecurity insisting that the federal government could deal with the bandits and curb insecurity if it really wants.

He insisted that if trackers and drones are effectively deployed, bandits could be located and dealt with especially with the phone numbers with which they negotiate for ramsons.

He called out security personnel who mount check points at every point of Nigerian roads to extort money pointing out that if those personnel do their jobs with due diligence, kidnapping would have been a thing of the past.

Daddy Hezekiah frowned at INEC and its operations warning that Nigeria would never be stable as long as a wrong government is elected through rigging just as such stance breeds insecurity, bribery and corruption.

On the roles churches could place in the Nigerian polity, the Cleric opined that there was nothing wrong in a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket pointing out that it was not the denomination that mattered but the characters involved.

He then advised Church leaders to encourage their congregations to secure INEC registration as it is not worldly to so do.

He warned the Igbos, especially Governors of Igbo extraction, to stop working against themselves and always do the right thing rather than embarking on policies that increase the citizens’ hardship like the Onitsha market demolition.

Turning to the Journalists, the Cleric who is also the Proprietor of the Hezekiah University, Umudi, Nkwerre, warned Journalists not to be antagonist or use their positions to tarnish the image of any Innocent person but to stand for the truth at all times.

After the questions and answers session, His Grace, Daddy Hezekiah offered special prayers for the attendees.

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