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Re-Confusion in Imo APC Over Okigwe Zone Senatorial Ticket; Ndubueze Media Team Reacts?

Following the report of Trumpeta newspapers of the previous edition about confusion in Imo APC concerning the ticket of Okigwe Zone, a purported statement claiming to have come from the media unit of the incumbent and one of the contestants, Senator Patrick Ndubueze has reached the newspaper stating that nothing of such is happening.

Based on developments in APC, Imo State chapter after the primaries where the name of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume came up after that of Ndubueze was announced the winner, Trumpeta came up with the story on Thursday, 28th May 2026 edition.

A terse statement which lacks professional ingredients to qualify as a rejoinder was forwarded to the newspaper. To demystify the supposed refutal, no name signed the document other than a claimant identified as Ndubueze Media Team.

The statement states; NO CONFUSION IN IMO OVER APC SENATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR OKIGWE ZONE.

-Senator Ndubueze Media Team

“The attention of the Senator Ndubueze Media Team has been drawn to a banner headline in the Thursday, 28th May 2026 edition of TRUMPETER (sic) newspaper with the title “Confusion in Imo APC over the party’s candidates for Okigwe zone ………”.

Reading through the publication, one discovers that the paper admits that after the APC primaries in Imo State, “the party announced names of candidates for the various positions in the zone”. It however, went ahead to write about “unconfirmed reports that fresh names have appeared” in Abuja as the party’s candidates”

The writer of the unsigned statement who was a bit gibberish in his choice of words further states that

“Having reported the announcement of results by the party in the State through its publicity Secretary, the paper had no reason to dwell on rumours when the facts are handy. At best it could just wait till after the final compilation of results from the 36 States and Abuja by the National Working Committee of the party, instead of lending itself for easy deployment by losers, as a purveyor of rumours.

While trying to teach the newspaper editorial operators their jobs was silent to inform readers that before the National Assembly primaries of the APC, a notice from the national office in Abuja said that no result of winners shall be annouced at the state level whereas that the winners names in the social media to have won were those the party in Imo not national paraded. It was until information filtered in that Senator Araraume’s name is ringing bell in Abuja as the winner that the newspaper came up with the story.

Giving more highlights, the statement purportedly written by the Ndubueze Media Team states further,

“Further down, the paper made specific mention of Imo North Senatorial district and despite acknowledging that the party’s publicity Secretary had announced Senator Ndubueze as winner, went ahead to conjecture that two names were being mentioned in Abuja.

The truth is that there is NO CONFUSION in Imo APC over the party’s senatorial candidate for Imo North. Instead, there is an attempt by sore losers to generate phantom confusion.

The party’s senatorial candidate for the district as elected by the registered party faithful and announced by both the returning officer and the party in Imo State, is Senator PATRICK NDUBUEZE.

The National Working Committee of the party is compiling the results, State by State, for forwarding to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

That is the position”

However, the Editorial Board of Trumpeta wishes to state that no politician or their agents will tailor and shape the contents of the newspaper.

With years of fruitful output laced with quality and verifiable news items and stories, the medium shall not relent in unbiased journalism.

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