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N-Youth League: Mejuobi Lauds Oganisazers, Praises Arbiters’ Performance.

Organizers of the N-Youth League in Nigeria, which came to an end on Sunday, have been praised for contributing to the growth of refereeing at the grassroots stage.

This was made known by the acting president of the Nigeria Football Referees Association, NFRA, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi.

Mejuobi, who was in Eket, Akwa Ibom state to witnessed the final of the tournament, disclosed that football organizers like the N-Youth League provide the enabling environment for refereees to train and master the art of practicing the laws of the game on the field.

He said that such opportunities are necessary for the association to monitor growth of referees from the grassroots.

The competition which started at various levels with members of the NFRA saw the Super Eight stage in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

Mejuobi, who was one of the special guests at the event presented medals to the match officials who handled the final match.

Best referee award went to Linus Iquot, a premier league referee of the Akwa Ibom council who received a symbol for the honour.

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