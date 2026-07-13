Spread the love

“WHAT WE SAW IS REAL” — EASTERN BAR FORUM HAILS UZODIMMA’S INFRASTRUCTURE DRIVE AFTER IMO PROJECTS TOUR

By Onyekachi Eze

The Eastern Bar Forum (EBF), the foremost association of legal practitioners from Nigeria’s old Eastern Region, has declared that the ongoing transformation in Imo State is “real, visible and verifiable,” following an extensive inspection of major projects executed by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The declaration came at the end of a comprehensive tour of strategic infrastructure across the State during the Forum’s 2026 Quarterly Meeting and Convention in Owerri, where members unanimously adopted a vote of confidence on the governor’s leadership and development agenda.

The convention, attended by senior advocates, jurists, judges and legal practitioners from Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, provided participants with the opportunity to independently assess some of the signature projects that have become the hallmark of the Uzodimma administration.

The inspection team, led by the Governor of the Eastern Bar Forum, Barr. D. O. Nosike, was received by the Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Paul Obinatu, who, alongside officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Development, conducted the delegation round key government projects.

Among the facilities inspected were the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, the Control Post Flyover, reconstructed roads across Owerri Municipality, the Orashi Power Distribution Company, the refurbished Concord Hotel and the Imo Digital City hub.

Speaking after the inspection, members of the Forum said they were impressed by the quality, scale and strategic importance of the projects, describing them as tangible evidence of a government committed to repositioning Imo as a modern destination for investment, commerce and innovation.

According to the Forum, the projects dispelled every notion that the achievements of the State government existed only in media reports, insisting that the physical infrastructure they inspected reflected careful planning, effective execution and prudent governance.

The legal body praised Governor Uzodimma for pursuing development with consistency and purpose, noting that the administration had successfully translated ambitious ideas into landmark projects capable of driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for citizens.

The Forum singled out the Orashi Power Distribution Company as a transformational investment that could significantly improve electricity supply and stimulate industrial expansion across the State.

It also described the Imo Digital City hub as one of the administration’s most strategic legacy projects, commending the initiative for preparing young people for opportunities in the global digital economy through free training in software development, robotics, website design, digital entrepreneurship, computer engineering and related technology fields.

The legal body further doffed cap for governor Uzodimma on the quality construction of the key roads in Imo, comprising the Owerri-Orlu express road, the Owerri-Onitsha Highway, the Owerri-Okigwe road, the Owerri-Mbaise road, the Owerri-PortHarourt Highway and internal roads constructed all over the State.

Members noted that by combining physical infrastructure with investments in technology and human capital development, the Uzodimma administration was laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic prosperity.

Consequently, the Forum unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Uzodimma, applauding what it called his bold leadership, developmental vision and unwavering commitment to rebuilding Imo State.

The Eastern Bar Forum explained that its periodic inspection of government projects forms part of its institutional responsibility to evaluate governance and developmental efforts across the states of the old Eastern Region, providing an independent assessment based on direct observation.

The convention ended in Owerri on Sunday with high-level discussions on legal practice, constitutional issues, justice sector reforms and national development, while delegates maintain that their findings in Imo reinforce the importance of transparent governance backed by measurable results.

About The Author