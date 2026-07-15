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Imo Police Goes After Man Who Killed Wife In Church, Ran Away With Two Kids

The Imo State Police Command has commenced hit chase of a Man alleged to have killed the wife in a church and ran away with two of their three kids.

An incident which caused commotion among residents of Owaelu, Urrata in Owerri North area of Imo has attracted the attention of the state police command, reports Trumpeta.

According to the command through the spokesman, Henry Okoye, an investigations surrounding the death of a wife and mother of three children allegedly murdered by her fleeing husband in a church in Owaelu, has commenced.

DSP Henry Okoye gave the confirmation on Monday in Owerri.

According to Okoye, “the corpse was discovered by neighbours on Monday morning probably due to the incessant cries of the baby.

“The fleeing husband and father of three had allegedly killed his wife and disappeared with two of the children but left the toddler beside his wife’s corpse.

Giving further steps the police has taken, Okoye said that the Owerri North Divisional Police Officer, has visited the crime scene and handed over the suckling baby to a trusted family relative for care.

Okoye did not give the name of the deceased woman nor the husband but disclosed that a manhunt had begun to arrest the suspect and the rescue of the two children in his custody.

Further, he called on the public to come forward with any useful information that can assist the Police to arrest the suspect to report to the Owerri North Divisional Police Headquarters or call the Command’s emergency line on 0803 477 3600.

The statement read “the Imo State Police Command is aware of the tragic incident reported this morning at Owaelu, Owerri North LGA, where the lifeless body of a woman, allegedly killed by her husband, was discovered in a church premises. The suspect reportedly fled with two of their children, leaving behind a suckling baby, who has since been rescued and handed over to a trusted family relative.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Owerri North Divisional Headquarters has visited the scene, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend the suspect and rescue the two children.

“The Command urges anyone with credible information to report to the Owerri North Divisional Police Headquarters or call the Command’s emergency line on 0803 477 3600”.

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